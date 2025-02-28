Carpet Diem quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s finally time to put a stop to the Windcaller to restore peace to Agrabah, which means there’s just one quest left to finish before Jasmine and Aladdin will join your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Carpet Diem is your last adventure in Agrabah, and it’s a big one.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to complete Carpet Diem in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Carpet Diem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to save Agrabah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Carpet Diem, you need to fly up to the Windcaller to destroy four crystals, build Aladdin and Jasmine’s house, and welcome them to the valley. The main part of this task involves destroying all of the Windcaller’s Crystals on a series of floating islands, and since it has some puzzle elements, getting it done can be tough. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to do in this quest.

Interact with the Magic Carpet to Fly up toward the Windcaller in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Approach Magic Carpet in the Central Market by Aladdin. They’re standing right in front of where the massive swirling sandstorm was before you got rid of it during the Wish Magic quest. Interact with Magic Carpet to fly up to the Windcaller as a short cutscene plays.

Use your Pickaxe to destroy each of the Windcaller’s Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’re up by the Windcaller, your goal is to reach all four of the Windcaller’s Crystals and destroy each one using your Royal Pickaxe. From where you land, walk straight across the wooden plank bridge to destroy the Red Crystal.

Hades has apparently decided to follow me somewhere he’s definitely not supposed to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk back across the bridge to return to the small floating island where Aladdin is. Approach the sandstone nodes by him and break them with your Royal Pickaxe to clear the path forward. Turn around and look at the back edge of the island, near Magic Carpet, to find a wooden plank. Pick it up and then transfer it over to the bridge frame by Aladdin to make a path forward.

Break the sandstone nodes in the middle on the next tiny floating island, then grab the wooden plank on your right. Approach the bridge frame and slot this plank in it to build a path across. Walk to the next island, then turn left to approach the Yellow Crystal. Use your Royal Pickaxe to break it.

Walk back to the tiny island attached to this bridge and equip your Royal Fishing Rod. Fish out of the bubble pool in the quicksand to pull up a bridge you can cross to reach the next area. Switch back to your Royal Pickaxe once you reach the end of the bridge to break the wooden structure at the end and turn it into a ramp.

You have to pull the sunken bridge up with your trusty Royal Fishing Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the next island, stop to talk with the Monkey by the crates on your right. This Monkey has a wooden plank you need to reach the next crystal, so you need to find a Golden Banana for them just like you previously did in the Monkey Business quest.

Turn left and knock down the ramp to access the next island. Walk across the bridge leading to the Blue Crystal and use your Royal Pickaxe to break it. Return to the island attached to this bridge and approach the massive barrel. Interact with it to move it out of the way.

Walk to the next island and you’ll see a Golden Banana surrounded by sandstone nodes on your left. Break the nodes with your Royal Pickaxe, pick up the Golden Banana, and return to the money to trade this item for a wooden plank. Return to where you found the Golden Banana and transfer the wooden plank into the bridge frame by it so you can reach and break the Green Crystal with your Royal Pickaxe.

Give the Monkey a Golden Banana so you can get the plank you need to cross. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all four Crystals have been broken, a cutscene will play and Aladdin will take you back down to Agrabah on Magic Carpet so you can progress to the next stage of the quest.

Talk to Aladdin in the Central Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Talk with Aladdin by Magic Carpet in the Central Market. He’s happy that Agrabah finally seems safe, but he wants to double-check that everything has returned to normal before he leaves. He asks you to check in with Jasmine in the meantime.

Talk to Jasmine in the Central Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Walk over to Jasmine a few feet away from where you chatted with Aladdin and talk to her. She’s exhausted and ready to join your village so she can relax after all the chaos, but she needs a place to live before she can go.

Return to the Valley and place Aladdin and Jasmine’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head out the main gate of Agrabah and exit the Aladdin Realm. Open your inventory, switch to “Furniture” mode, select Aladdin’s request, and place Jasmine and Aladdin’s house anywhere in the valley. You can always move it around later, so don’t worry too much about where you place it.

Their house is fairly small but extremely costly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once it’s placed, approach the blue Scrooge McDuck sign in front of the house so you can officially build it. It costs 20,000 Star Coins to make, so if you don’t have enough, you may have to work on acquiring more before you can build it.

Welcome Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As soon as the house is built, a cutscene will play as Jasmine officially arrives in the valley. Take a picture with her, then have a chat to officially welcome her to her new home. She’s excited to be there but won’t feel truly at home until Aladdin is there too.

Return to the Aladdin Realm and talk to Aladdin in the Central Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Return to the Aladdin Realm and meet Aladdin in the Central Market at the exact same spot where you left him. Chat with him to see if he’s ready to go, and since he is, head back out of the Realm once again.

Welcome Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you’re back in the valley, a cutscene will play as Aladdin arrives. Take a picture with him, then talk to him to make sure he’s comfortable with his new home. He’s feeling great, but he has one last request for you.

Two of the best Disney characters are officially in the valley now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the Magic Carpet from the Companions section of your inventory, then take a picture with them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Because you saved them from the sandstorm, Aladdin tells you that Magic Carpet is eager to spend time with you and gives it to you as a new companion. Open your inventory, switch to the “Wardrobe” menu, select the “Companions” option, and equip Magic Carpet. Equip your Phone to take a picture with them, and you’ll officially complete the Carpet Diem quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy