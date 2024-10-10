Image Credit: Bethesda
Pointing at a napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Pumbaa’s leafy napping spot locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They're tricky to find and use, so here's where to find every Pumbaa napping spot and how to use each one in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 01:52 pm

If you want Timon and Pumbaa to join your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to learn to master their ways of relaxation. There are lots of different tasks they ask you to do, but one of the trickiest is finding and using Pumbaa’s leafy napping spots.

Although Timon and Pumbaa want you to test these spots out, they don’t tell you much about where to find them. These spots are fairly difficult to find, so here are the locations for all of Pumbaa’s leafy napping spots in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Pumbaa nap spot locations in Relax! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Standing with Timon and Pumbaa for the Finding Old Friends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s time for a well-earned break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three napping spots you need to find and try, all of which can be found around The Lion King Realm. You can find one near the camp, one by the river, and one near the oasis.

Pumbaa’s napping spots are fluffy green piles of leaves that are somewhat shaped like chairs. They blend in with the lush green jungle environment quite well, so you have to search carefully to ensure you don’t miss them.

Here’s where to find all three napping spots for Pumbaa’s Relax! quest.

Near the camp napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first napping spot is close to Timon and Pumbaa’s camp in The Lion King Realm. From the camp with the leafy beds and the campfire, walk across the small stone bridge, head towards the crafting station you made during Finding Old Friends, and look to the right of the waterfall.

The camp napping spot is sitting right by the palm trees. These are the same trees you previously extracted Palm Tree Oil from earlier on in the Relax! quest.

The first napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This one has a pretty unbeatable view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the river napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second napping spot can be found near the river region within The Lion King Realm. From where you found the last napping spot, go up the ramp to your right, cross over the massive wooden log bridge, and walk down the ramp.

Stop as soon as you reach the bottom of the ramp and look to your left to find the second napping location. This one’s the easiest to find, so quickly test it out and get ready to hunt down the last one.

The second napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
So relaxing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the oasis napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The third napping spot is over in the oasis region of The Lion King Realm. Starting at the river where you found the last spot, walk towards the cave at the end of the area. Head inside and make your way through the mushroom-adorned tunnel.

Once you reach the other side, walk towards the pool of water in the middle of the area. Head left around this pool and look for the giant wooden log. The napping spot is in the corner to the right of the wooden log. This is the toughest one to see since it can be completely blocked depending on what angle you’re looking at it from.

The third napping spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This one is tucked away in a corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use napping spots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To use the napping spots for Pumbaa’s Relax! quest, you need to approach them and press the Interact button like you would to interact with anything else around the valley. The napping spots can be a bit finicky to sit on, so you may need to try looking at them from a few different angles before it works.

I had to try a few times to use all three napping spots. A different angle worked for me at each one, so I recommend just circling them and spamming the Interact button until they finally let you use them.

Once you finish testing all napping spots, you’re nearly done with the Relax! quest. Immediately after this quest ends, you have to tackle the tricky Where’s Pumbaa? task, so be ready for more adventures around this Realm before you can officially unlock Timon and Pumbaa. And while you’re already exploring The Lion King realm, you also might consider working on finding All Rafiki Drawings for Timon’s secret quest.

