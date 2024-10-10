Image Credit: Bethesda
Standing in front of one of Rafiki's drawings in Disney Dreamlight valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Rafiki Drawing locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are the locations of every Rafiki Drawing so you can complete the Drawings? quest for Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 09:28 am

Timon has a secret quest for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which involves tracking down some special artwork. To finish this hidden task, you need to know where to find all of Rafiki’s Drawings.

This can be a frustrating quest to finish since it doesn’t properly track in the menu, and Timon doesn’t tell you much about what you need to do. It’s a crucial task to finish if you want to claim an exclusive item, so here are the locations for all Rafiki Drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Drawings? in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Talking to Timon about the Drawings? quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Rafiki chose some very strange spots to draw his art and it’s up to you to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Drawings? quest for Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find all seven drawings made by Rafiki in The Lion King Realm. These drawings feature a tiny Simba and are exact replicas of the art he makes in The Lion King movie.

Most quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley have lots of different tasks for you to complete, but all you need to do for this one is snap a photo with all seven drawings. To complete this task, you need to know where to find each one.

How to find all of Rafiki’s Drawings for Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All seven Rafiki Drawings are scattered around the vast jungle in The Lion King Realm. Some of them are easy to spot, while others are very well hidden, so here’s a complete guide on how to find each one.

Make sure you take a picture with every Rafiki Drawing using your phone. If you don’t, you won’t make any progress in this quest.

DrawingImageLocationExplanation
OnePointing at Rafiki's first drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. OasisFrom where you spawn into the Realm, head around the small oasis. Approach the long wooden log Pumbaa gets stuck in during the Where’s Pumbaa? quest and look up. The drawing is right behind it.
TwoRafiki's second drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.CaveHead towards the massive wooden log bridge, but stop right before you reach it and turn left. Cross the small bit of land here and turn back towards the river behind you to spot the next one hidden behind some trees.
ThreeRafiki's third drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.RiverMake your way through the long cave. Once you reach the other side of the tunnel, walk over to the river. Look at the rocks by the Realm exit point here to find the third drawing.
FourRafiki's fourth drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.RiverCross over the small rock bridge to reach the official camp area with the leafy beds and campfire. Once there, walk up to the Realm exit point and turn towards the waterfall to find the drawing on a rock right by it.
FiveRafiki's fifth drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.CampHead over the wooden log bridge and down the ramp to reach the camp area. Walk over to the water pool behind the crafting bench you make in Finding Old Friends and the hammock you make during Relax! Look at the rock wall to the right of the waterfall to find it.
SixRafiki's sixth drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.CampWalk back towards where you entered and turn right to enter the small area slightly blocked by a rock next to the ramp. Look at the back of the rock to find this one.
SevenRafiki's seventh drawing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.CampCross over the small rock bridge to reach the official camp area with the leafy beds and campfire. Once you’re there, walk up to the Realm exit point and turn towards the waterfall to find the drawing on a rock right by it.

Once you’ve taken a photo with all seven drawings, exit The Lion King Realm and find Timon. Chat with him to show him your photos, and he’ll reward you with a Jungle Crafting Station. As soon as you get this item, the quest is complete, so you can move on to tackling other tasks around the valley, like learning all critter schedules so you can befriend them or finishing the Dreamlight Gastronomy quest for Tiana.

You don’t get much for completing this task, but it could be a teaser for Rafiki’s arrival in the future since he’s on the list of leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Crafting stations are also fairly rare and tough to come by, so more options are always welcome.

