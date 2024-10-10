All Rafiki Drawing locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Timon has a secret quest for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which involves tracking down some special artwork. To finish this hidden task, you need to know where to find all of Rafiki’s Drawings.

This can be a frustrating quest to finish since it doesn’t properly track in the menu, and Timon doesn’t tell you much about what you need to do. It’s a crucial task to finish if you want to claim an exclusive item, so here are the locations for all Rafiki Drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Drawings? in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rafiki chose some very strange spots to draw his art and it’s up to you to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Drawings? quest for Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find all seven drawings made by Rafiki in The Lion King Realm. These drawings feature a tiny Simba and are exact replicas of the art he makes in The Lion King movie.

Most quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley have lots of different tasks for you to complete, but all you need to do for this one is snap a photo with all seven drawings. To complete this task, you need to know where to find each one.

How to find all of Rafiki’s Drawings for Timon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All seven Rafiki Drawings are scattered around the vast jungle in The Lion King Realm. Some of them are easy to spot, while others are very well hidden, so here’s a complete guide on how to find each one.

Make sure you take a picture with every Rafiki Drawing using your phone. If you don’t, you won’t make any progress in this quest.

Drawing Image Location Explanation One Oasis From where you spawn into the Realm, head around the small oasis. Approach the long wooden log Pumbaa gets stuck in during the Where’s Pumbaa? quest and look up. The drawing is right behind it. Two Cave Head towards the massive wooden log bridge, but stop right before you reach it and turn left. Cross the small bit of land here and turn back towards the river behind you to spot the next one hidden behind some trees. Three River Make your way through the long cave. Once you reach the other side of the tunnel, walk over to the river. Look at the rocks by the Realm exit point here to find the third drawing. Four River Cross over the small rock bridge to reach the official camp area with the leafy beds and campfire. Once there, walk up to the Realm exit point and turn towards the waterfall to find the drawing on a rock right by it. Five Camp Head over the wooden log bridge and down the ramp to reach the camp area. Walk over to the water pool behind the crafting bench you make in Finding Old Friends and the hammock you make during Relax! Look at the rock wall to the right of the waterfall to find it. Six Camp Walk back towards where you entered and turn right to enter the small area slightly blocked by a rock next to the ramp. Look at the back of the rock to find this one. Seven Camp Cross over the small rock bridge to reach the official camp area with the leafy beds and campfire. Once you’re there, walk up to the Realm exit point and turn towards the waterfall to find the drawing on a rock right by it.

Once you’ve taken a photo with all seven drawings, exit The Lion King Realm and find Timon. Chat with him to show him your photos, and he’ll reward you with a Jungle Crafting Station. As soon as you get this item, the quest is complete, so you can move on to tackling other tasks around the valley, like learning all critter schedules so you can befriend them or finishing the Dreamlight Gastronomy quest for Tiana.

You don’t get much for completing this task, but it could be a teaser for Rafiki’s arrival in the future since he’s on the list of leaked characters for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Crafting stations are also fairly rare and tough to come by, so more options are always welcome.

