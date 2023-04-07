How to complete The Great Gathering in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Great Gathering is a level four friendship quest for Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley—but wait, how did Simba get into the game in the first place?

Well, the newest update from Disney Dreamlight Valley—The Pride of the Valley—brought tons of changes and additions to the game, along with two new characters: Simba and Nala. You can now unlock these beloved wild cats and bring them into the Valley. The Great Gathering is the second friendship quest for Simba which you unlock after reaching friendship level four with Simba.

Completing this quest is not a walk in the park, however. You will have to prepare two different recipes which are tricky to make in their own right. Apart from that, you will have to invite a couple of characters to The Great Gathering before going on a critter-feeding and harvesting frenzy.

Luckily for you, you won’t have to tackle all these things on your own. Continue reading this guide if you want to learn how to effectively complete The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

First things first, you will have to prepare two different recipes, the first one being the Aurora’s Cake.

How to prepare the Aurora’s Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Aurora’s Cake happens to be a five-star recipe that requires five different ingredients to make.

Below are all the ingredients you will need to prepare the Aurora’s Cake as well as where you can find each ingredient:

Sugarcane

You can simply purchase Sugarcane seeds at Dazzle Beach from Goofy’s Stall for five Star Coins. Since these Sugarcane seeds grow in merely seven minutes, you can plant the seeds and receive sugarcane almost immediately.

Any Fruit

If you happen to have fruit on you at the moment, you can simply use it. Otherwise, you can collect Apples found in the Plaza biome as it is the easiest fruit to collect.

Wheat

Like Sugarcane, to acquire Wheat, you need to purchase its seeds from Goofy’s Stall, in the Peaceful Meadows this time. Buy it for one Star Coin and plant the seeds to harvest Wheat later.

Eggs

You can purchase Eggs from Chez Remy’s pantry for 250 Star Coins.

Milk

You can purchase Milk from Chez Remy’s pantry for 250 Star Coins.

The second meal that you need to prepare for The Great Gathering quest is the Large Seafood Platter. You will need four pieces of any one seafood ingredient and one lemon to make this dish.

Lemon can be easily found in the Glade of Trust or Forest of Valor biomes.

Clams, Oysters, and Scallops can be found at Dazzle Beach, so pick your poison and prepare the Large Seafood Platter which you need to offer to Simba.

How to place the No Worries Banquet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve given the Large Seafood Platter to Simba, he gives you the No Worries Banquet Furniture item that you will have to place somewhere in the Valley.

Find a suitable spot for it, and then open the Furniture tab. Select Simba’s No Worries Banquet table and place it on the ground. Now that the table is in place, you can now invite Minnie, Maui, and Goofy to begin The Great Gathering.

Once you’re done with this part of The Great Gathering is done, you should witness Simba approach Nala and apologize to her. Overhear their conversation and talk to Simba after the conversation ends. He will tell you to plant and harvest nine Carrots at the Peaceful Meadows biome along with feeding five critters anywhere around the Valley.

Feeding five critters may sound simple, but it’s not. You can’t just give them any food; you’ll need to feed each one their specific favorite food if you want to complete this objective of the quest. Knowing how to approach them and how to feed them plays a vital role as well.

After you’re done feeding the five critters as well as harvesting nine Carrots, you will have to head back and speak to Nala regarding Simba’s apology. Once you’ve finished up with that, visit Simba once again and tell him about the conversation you had with Nala, which successfully completes The Great Gathering Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.