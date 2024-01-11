How to spend time with a mane man in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path system provides a great way to earn all kinds of exclusive rewards by completing tasks. These tasks are usually very simple, but sometimes the wording of them might leave you confused—as is the case with the spend time with a mane man duty.

Once you know who the mane man in question is, actually finishing this task requires almost no effort at all, so here’s who the mane man is and how to spend time with him in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is the mane man in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The mane man in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Simba from The Lion King. This task refers to his lion mane, which means you can only finish it after first unlocking him. Although Scar has a lion mane too, he does not count for this task, which means you need to unlock Simba if you haven’t already.

Simba is a fairly costly character to unlock since The Lion King Realm costs 10,000 Dreamlight, so if you don’t have him yet, it will probably take you a while to actually recruit him. He’s officially unlocked after finishing the Stars to Guide Us quest and is an integral character if you want to obtain Dreamlight Fruit from the Dreamlight Tree.

How to spend time with a mane man in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the spend time with a mane man duty, you need to ask Simba to hang out and then hang out with him for a total of 30 minutes.

While hanging out with Simba, you can choose to do anything or do nothing at all. The activities you choose don’t matter for the task since all that counts is how much time you hang out with Simba. If you do want to make the most of your time, it’s a good idea to perform whichever role you assigned Simba to specialize in so you can gain extra items.

After hanging out with Simba for 30 minutes, you unlock 10 tokens to spend on the Royal Winter Star Path. This isn’t a massive amount, but it’s enough to unlock some minor rewards or you can choose to save up for a more expensive one instead.

This Star Path has lots of other confusing tasks to tackle, like catching the most royal of fish, spending time with a skilled huntress, and chatting with a nautical enchantress, so you’ll likely come across at least a couple of other tricky duties. The Royal Winter Star Path and all of the duties and rewards it offers are available until Jan. 24, so be sure to complete it while you can if you want to earn exclusive rewards.

