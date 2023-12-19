Who is the skilled huntress in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Royal Winter Star Path asks you to tackle many important duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including gardening, snapping photos, mining, fishing, chatting with villagers, and so much more. One of the many tasks you need to complete is to spend time with a skilled huntress.

Once you figure out who the skilled huntress is, the rest of this duty is very simple. But since the valley is packed with a massive roster of characters that just keeps growing, you might be wondering who the skilled huntress is so you can actually spend time with her.

How to spend time with a skilled huntress in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To spend time with a skilled huntress for the Royal Winter Star Path, you need to hang out with Nala from The Lion King. Completing this task requires you to hang out with her for a total of 30 minutes.

You can ask Nala to hang out by approaching her and telling her you want to hang out. She can be asked this question when she is wandering around the valley, dining at Chez Remy, lounging inside Pride Rock, or shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s. The only time Nala is unavailable for this task is when she is sleeping.

She was at home with Simba when I went to find her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you ask Nala to hang out, it’s entirely up to you how you choose to spend your 30-minute hangout period with her. But the best use of your time with her is to engage in whichever activity you assigned her to grant bonuses in.

For me, her designated activity is Foraging, so I spent the full 30 minutes working on gathering extra foraged assets from around the valley. I also brought her over to Eternity Isle to gain extra of all the special resources tied to this location.

Since Nala specializes in Foraging, she regularly finds extra of most forgae-able items I pick up, which makes her a powerful ally for this activity. This works the same with any other role you may have assigned her, which is why it’s best to spend your time with her performing her assigned hobby.

If you don’t feel like working on Nala’s assigned role, you can do anything else and the time will still count, so feel free to spend your time with her doing whatever suits your gameplay best.

Once you hang out with Nala for 30 minutes, 10 tokens can then be claimed to spend on rewards available on the Royal Winter Star Path. Even though you tackled one confusing task for this event, be prepared to still come across a few other puzzling duties like buying something cold and chatting with a nautical enchantress.