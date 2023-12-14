How to buy something cold in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Winter Star Path features a ton of unique Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks you have to figure out how to complete if you want to claim all of the rewards it offers. Some tasks are straightforward while others like buying something cold are more vague.

Every Star Path has extremely exclusive assets that will never be available again once the event concludes, so figuring out how to complete every task is a must if you want to unlock everything. If you’re stuck on the buy something cold duty, here’s what you need to do to complete it.

How to complete the buy something cold Royal Star Path duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Buying something cold is one of the many tasks you’ll need to complete for the Royal Winter Star Path and all you need to do for this task is purchase some Slush Ice. You need to buy 30 Slush Ice for this task to be completed.

Although some tasks can be completed using resources you already have, any Slush Ice you may have already had stored away won’t count for this task. All 30 must be purchased fresh after you unlock this duty.

How to get Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slush Ice can only be purchased from Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy. This restaurant is available on the main island and also on Eternity Isle if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

One Slush Ice costs 150 Star Coins, so to buy all 30 required for the Royal Winter Star Path task, you’ll need a total of 4,500 Star Coins.

It’s the cheapest item available for purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

If Slush Ice is missing from Remy’s stock, this means you have not yet completed The Unknown Flavor quest to unlock it. This is Remy’s level 10 friendship quest, so you must get to know the tiny chef quite well before you can add Slush Ice to the restaurant.

Tip: Play Scramblecoin to boost friendship There are many ways to raise friendship, but one of the most fun and efficient is to play Scramblecoin, so consider using this method if you want to quickly befriend Remy.

To tackle the quest that leads to unlocking Slush Ice, you also need to have unlocked Wall-E, the Sunlit Plateau biome, the Dazzle Beach biome, and the Frosted Heights biome. There are quite a few prerequisites for Slush Ice, but the Royal Winter Star Path will be active until Jan. 23, 2024, which means you have some time to work your way toward unlocking it.

The Royal Winter Star Path also has many other confusing tasks like chatting with a nautical enchantress and catching a deeply musical fish, so this might not be the last time you’re stumped on what you need to do. Luckily, you’ve got a lot of time to work your way through it, which means you can always skip a task and return to it later if needed.