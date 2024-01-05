How to make Royal Iced Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an impressive array of delicious and stunning-looking dishes you can cook up. Meals can either be consumed for energy or placed around your village as fun decorations, so you’ll want to know how to cook them all—including Royal Iced Tea.

Whether you want to make Royal Iced Tea to add it as an elegant decoration or you need it for a quest or a gift for a villager, learning this recipe is a must. Here’s how you can make Royal Iced Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Royal Iced Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Royal Iced Tea is a two-star meal that can be made using one Majestea and one Slush Ice. You can combine these two ingredients in a boiling pot at any cooking station to make this drink.

It’s a very simple recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Royal Iced Tea requirements in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most dishes are easy to make for any player, but actually cooking up Royal Iced Tea has quite a few prerequisites you have to complete before this drink can be crafted.

This is A Rift in Time exclusive recipe, so you have to purchase this expansion pass to make it.

exclusive recipe, so you have to purchase this expansion pass to make it. Unlock Remy from the Ratatouille Realm to access Chez Remy.

from the Ratatouille Realm to access Chez Remy. Complete The Unknown Flavor quest to unlock Slush Ice.

quest to unlock Unlock The Overlook or The Ruins in the Ancient’s Landing biome for Majestea.

Where to get Majestea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Majestea can be found growing wildly around either The Overlook, which costs 6,000 Mist to unlock, or The Ruins, which costs 10,000 Mist to unlock. This plant is fairly tall, metallic, and dark blue in color. Majestea cannot be manually planted, so you just have to keep checking back in these areas to gather more.

Nothing else looks like it, so you can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to get Slush Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slush Ice can only be obtained from Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy and has to be purchased for 150 Star Coins. This ingredient is one of six you can buy from Remy’s exclusive pantry in the kitchen.

Eternity Isle has quite an array of exclusive dishes, so if you want to complete the full collection, you may also want to cook up some Best Fish Forever or Jam Macarons. You can even feed your newly learned dishes to the Monkeys wandering around Eternity Isle to befriend them.