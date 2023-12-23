Finger-licking good and so easy to make.

Want to make those crunchy-on-the-outside but soft-on-the-inside macarons in Disney Dremlight Valley? Well, if you have A Rift in Time Expansion, you can. They are really easy to make and only require one new ingredient.

Here’s how to make Jam Macarons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Before you make Jam Macarons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy will sell you eggs and other dairy products. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make Jam Macarons in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here are the things you need to unlock:

Unlock Remy as a Villager.

Unlock Remy's restaurant shop.

. Own the A Rift in Time expansion .

. Have access to the Wild Tangle Biome on Eternity Island.

If you have all of these, we can move on and begin crafting some macarons!

Jam Macarons recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jam Macarons ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Jam Macarons you need three ingredients: Eggs, Fruit (any will do), and Almonds.

Eggs : The only way to get Eggs in the game is to buy them from Remy’s Restaurant shop . He sells a bunch of dairy products like milk and butter too. I always like to buy a few hundred of each of his products just so I don’t have to keep revisiting him every time I need something.

: The only way to get Eggs in the game is to . He sells a bunch of dairy products like milk and butter too. I always like to buy a few hundred of each of his products just so I don’t have to keep revisiting him every time I need something. Fruit : Literally any fruit item will do . Even if you are extremely early in the game you still have access to the fruits in Peaceful meadows, which will work just fine. I used an Apple because I had way too many of them.

: Literally . Even if you are extremely early in the game you still have access to the fruits in Peaceful meadows, which will work just fine. I used an Apple because I had way too many of them. Almonds: The trickiest of the bunch, but not too hard to procure. Visit the Wild Tangle on Eternity Island and look for a tree that’s growing green-shelled fruits—these are Almonds. Harvest a bunch of them and you should be good to go.

Toss all of these in a pot, and you’ll have yourself some fine-looking Jam Macarons.

What do Jam Macarons do?

Just another Almond Tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well, first of all, they are delicious and are probably my favorite cookie. Secondly, they are super expensive to get at the store so I only ever buy them when there’s a special occasion.

Jokes aside, Jam Macarons give you 2,084 energy which can give you more than half of glowing energy to run around faster and do things more effectively. Have fun and don’t forget to share your Jam Macarons with the villagers.