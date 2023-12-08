Who is the nautical enchantress in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you work your way through the Royal Winter Star Path, you’ll be asked to complete many different Disney Dreamlight Valley duties, most of which are fairly straightforward. But there are also some more vague ones, like the chat with a nautical enchantress task.

Many of the duties on this Star Path seem to test how well you know your villagers since you can only complete them if you understand who is being referenced in them. Once you know who the nautical enchantress is, finishing this Disney Dreamlight Valley task is quite easy.

How to chat with a nautical enchantress in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the chat with a nautical enchantress Royal Winter Star Path duty, you’ll need to have two daily discussions with Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Since you can only have one daily discussion per day, completing this task will take you a minimum of two days.

Ursula is a notoriously annoying character to deal with since she’s confined to bodies of water and is oftentimes swimming somewhere you can’t reach, so consider swapping her over to the Vanessa Dream Style if you have Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle to make this duty easier.

You can find her easily by using your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to talk to Ursula and finish this task, you can use your map to see where she’s hanging out. She spends most of her time wandering the valley, but depending on what time it is, she might also be at home or sleeping.

Most villagers have a more complex schedule, but Ursula’s schedule is fairly simple since she’s only ever in her house or around the valley regardless of whether she’s in her Vanessa form. This is because her Ursula form has to stay in water at all times and there’s no water inside Chez Remy or Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

Even though this task is easy enough, it does require two days to finish, which is why it rewards 20 Royal Winter tokens rather than less. This is a great deal since you’ll be rewarded a large number of tokens for simply talking with Ursula. So while some duties are worth avoiding since they grant small rewards for a ton of effort, this one rewards way more than you would expect for how little work it requires.