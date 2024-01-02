How to fish for the most royal of fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Catching all kinds of unique fish found swimming around the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley is an essential task for many gameplay feats, but especially for tackling the Royal Winter Star Path. One of the duties you have to complete is to fish for the most royal of fish.

This task doesn’t give you any additional information to work with, so actually figuring out what the most royal of fish is and how to catch it can be quite tricky.

What is the most royal of fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The most royal fish is a Kingfish, which can exclusively be caught from the Dazzle Beach biome in the main valley. Kingfish cannot be caught anywhere on Eternity Isle if you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass.

This biome is a pretty large one, so the best way to find it is to keep fishing and make your way from one end of the beach to the other until you catch it.

Make your way to the beach for this fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch the most royal of fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch the most royal of fish for the Royal Winter Star Path duty, you must catch two Kingfish. This fish can only be found in blue ripple spots around the coast of the Dazzle Beach biome.

If you don’t see any blue ripple spots, you need to keep fishing at the available spots until some of them appear. When blue bubbling spots do appear, it may be a Kingfish or it might be another creature entirely, which means patience is key for actually catching one.

The first few blue ripple spots I came across while trying to complete this task ended up having regular Shrimp rather than Kingfish. It took about three ripple spots before I was able to catch my first one and these spots took a while to appear, so it’s a good idea to try and knock out multiple fishing tasks at once if possible.

Once you catch two Kingfish, the catch the most royal of fish task will be marked as complete and you obtain 10 Royal Winter Star Path tokens to then spend on the Royal Winter Star Path. This isn’t the most rewarding task you’ll come across, so if you want to earn more tokens, consider tackling other duties like chatting with the Pumpkin King or chatting with a nautical enchantress.