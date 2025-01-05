How to make Fruit Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fruit Pie is a three-star dessert you can whip up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s a fantastic choice if you’re looking to use up some of the fruit you’ve been collecting across the biomes. It’s also a great recipe to add to your cooking repertoire since it’s easy to make and perfect for boosting energy or gifting to your favorite villagers.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fruit Pie information

No matter what fruit you use, the filling is always this color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve prepared a Fruit Pie at a cooking station, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection. Like other dessert recipes, it fits neatly into the Dessert category and takes up just one tile when placed. If you want to put your pie on a table, bench, or other surface, just drop it from your inventory and move it around in furniture mode.

Category Details Type Meal Category Dessert Collection Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection Sells For 280+ Star Coins Energy Restored 634+ Energy

Fruit Pie ingredient locations

Ah… Forbidden lactose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Fruit Pie, you’ll need three ingredients:

x1 Any Fruit

x1 Wheat

x1 Butter

While the recipe allows for any fruit, I recommend using Raspberries because they are accessible to all players from the base game and don’t require owning any DLC. Raspberries are among the easiest fruits to collect since they grow on bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, both early-game areas. Each harvest gives three berries, and bushes regrow their fruit every few minutes.

Ingredient Location Cost Grow Time x1 Raspberry Harvested from Raspberry Bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Free or buy at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. 17 Minutes x1 Wheat Grown from Wheat Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow (after its first upgrade) or Ancient’s Landing (after the initial repair). 3 Star Coins for Wheat or 1 Star Coin for Wheat Seeds. 1 Minute x1 Butter Purchased from Chez Remy after unlocking the restaurant during A Restaurant Makeover. 190 Star Coins. N/A

Quests that need fruit pies

Fruit Pie is only required in the Meddling Mirabel quest, which unlocks when you reach Friendship Level 7 with Mirabel. For this quest, you’ll need to craft one Fruit Pie and deliver it to Mirabel, so having the ingredients ready will save time. Of course, if you don’t have the ingredients, it won’t take much time to get them together.

How to make every fruit pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

My little buddy is helping! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the recipe calls for any fruit, the type of fruit you use will determine the pie you create. Only certain fruits result in a Fruit Pie, while others will create unique pies. To help you decide, here’s a table showing the fruit-to-pie results:

Fruit Used Pie Created Almonds, Cactoberries, Cape Gooseberry, Coconut, Coffee Bean, Cosmic Figs, Dates, Dreamango, Golden Apple, Grapes, Honeydew Melon, Lemon, Melon, Nestling Pear, Persimmon, Pineapple, Sour Berries, Raspberry, Rhubarb, Spiral Strawberries Fruit Pie Apple Apple Pie Banana Banana Pie Blueberry Blueberry Pie Cherry Cherry Pie Gooseberry Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie Strawberry Strawberry Pie Dreamlight Fruit Whimsical Pie

Now that you have some pie recipes to try, why not check out other Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes, such as Roasted Barley and Veggies or Sesame Balls?

