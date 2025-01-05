Forgot password
An avatar wearing a teal and white dress standing near a bench that has a fruit pie on it in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to make Fruit Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Keep getting the wrong pie result? We can help!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 5, 2025 09:00 am

Fruit Pie is a three-star dessert you can whip up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s a fantastic choice if you’re looking to use up some of the fruit you’ve been collecting across the biomes. It’s also a great recipe to add to your cooking repertoire since it’s easy to make and perfect for boosting energy or gifting to your favorite villagers.

Table of contents

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fruit Pie information

Making a fruit pie in DDV.
No matter what fruit you use, the filling is always this color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve prepared a Fruit Pie at a cooking station, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley Meals Collection. Like other dessert recipes, it fits neatly into the Dessert category and takes up just one tile when placed. If you want to put your pie on a table, bench, or other surface, just drop it from your inventory and move it around in furniture mode.

CategoryDetails
TypeMeal
CategoryDessert
CollectionDreamlight Valley Meals Collection
Sells For280+ Star Coins
Energy Restored634+ Energy

Fruit Pie ingredient locations

Buying butter in DDV.
Ah… Forbidden lactose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Fruit Pie, you’ll need three ingredients:

  • x1 Any Fruit
  • x1 Wheat
  • x1 Butter

While the recipe allows for any fruit, I recommend using Raspberries because they are accessible to all players from the base game and don’t require owning any DLC. Raspberries are among the easiest fruits to collect since they grow on bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, both early-game areas. Each harvest gives three berries, and bushes regrow their fruit every few minutes.

IngredientLocationCostGrow Time
x1 RaspberryHarvested from Raspberry Bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Free or buy at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow.17 Minutes
x1 WheatGrown from Wheat Seeds, available at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow (after its first upgrade) or Ancient’s Landing (after the initial repair). 3 Star Coins for Wheat or 1 Star Coin for Wheat Seeds.1 Minute
x1 ButterPurchased from Chez Remy after unlocking the restaurant during A Restaurant Makeover.190 Star Coins.N/A

Quests that need fruit pies

Fruit Pie is only required in the Meddling Mirabel quest, which unlocks when you reach Friendship Level 7 with Mirabel. For this quest, you’ll need to craft one Fruit Pie and deliver it to Mirabel, so having the ingredients ready will save time. Of course, if you don’t have the ingredients, it won’t take much time to get them together.

How to make every fruit pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An avatar wearing a teal and white dress standing between two rows of fruit bushes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
My little buddy is helping! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the recipe calls for any fruit, the type of fruit you use will determine the pie you create. Only certain fruits result in a Fruit Pie, while others will create unique pies. To help you decide, here’s a table showing the fruit-to-pie results:

Fruit UsedPie Created
Almonds, Cactoberries, Cape Gooseberry, Coconut, Coffee Bean, Cosmic Figs, Dates, Dreamango, Golden Apple, Grapes, Honeydew Melon, Lemon, Melon, Nestling Pear, Persimmon, Pineapple, Sour Berries, Raspberry, Rhubarb, Spiral StrawberriesFruit Pie
AppleApple Pie
BananaBanana Pie
BlueberryBlueberry Pie
CherryCherry Pie
GooseberrySnow White’s Gooseberry Pie
StrawberryStrawberry Pie
Dreamlight FruitWhimsical Pie

Now that you have some pie recipes to try, why not check out other Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes, such as Roasted Barley and Veggies or Sesame Balls?

