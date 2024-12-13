Forgot password
Sitting on a bench with Roasted Barley and Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Disney

How to make Roasted Barley and Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Read out guide to find all the ingredients of this dish!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Dec 13, 2024 04:48 am

Roasted Barley and Veggies is a delightful five-star entrée perfect for adding a touch of hearty, wholesome goodness to your Storybook Vale meals collection in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s fairly inexpensive to make, and you could use it to gift to your villagers, eat it yourself for an energy boost, or simply make it to sell it. Here’s everything you need to know to whip up this dish:

Roasted Barley and Veggies Ingredient Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Roasted Barley and Veggies in DDV.
Just a few basic ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the complete list of ingredients required to make this Storybook Vale recipe, along with where to find them., and how much they cost:

IngredientLocationCostGrow time
BarleyGrow from seeds at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind (requires the first upgrade).15 Star Coins per seed15 minutes
Brussels SproutHarvested from Brussels Sprout Bushes in Everafter.Free (four per harvest)30 minutes
OnionGrow from seeds or buy directly at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor (requires the second upgrade).50 Star Coins per seed1 hour 15 minutes
Any VegetableUse any vegetable you have, but another Brussels Sprout works well for efficiency.VariesVaries
Flyleaf FetaBuy at Goofy’s Stall in The Bind (requires second upgrade).150 Star Coins eachN/A

Gathering the Ingredients

Barley

Growing Barley in DDV.
Growing Barley! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Barley, head to Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. You’ll need to unlock the first upgrade to access Barley Seeds. Once purchased, plant the seeds in any dug-up patch of dirt, water them, and wait 15 minutes before harvesting. Each seed costs 15 Star Coins, making it one of the more affordable ingredients.

Brussels Sprouts

A Brussles Sprouts plant in DDV.
Finding a Brussels Sprouts plant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Brussels Sprouts growing on bushes in each part of Everafter. Each bush produces four Brussels Sprouts per harvest and regrows every 30 minutes. If you want to streamline your farming, consider relocating the bushes to a more convenient part of The Vale.

Onion

Shopping for onions in DDV.
Shopping at Goofy’s! Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Onion, visit Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. To unlock Onion Seeds, you’ll need to upgrade the stall twice. Alternatively, you might find fully grown Onions for sale at the same stall, but they come at a steeper price (255 Star Coins versus 50 for seeds). Plant Onion Seeds in your garden and allow one hour 15 minutes for them to grow, making sure to water them twice during this time.

Any Vegetable

Buying lettuce in DDV.
Shopping at another Goofy stall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have a lot of flexibility here since any vegetable will do. That said, the easiest option is to grab an extra Brussel Sprout. They’re free to harvest and sell for far less than Onions, so you’re not using an expensive ingredient when you don’t need to. If you want an even cheaper option, try a Lettuce head. You can buy Lettuce in seed form for three Star Coins.

Flyleaf Feta

Buying Flyleaf Feta in DDV.
Goofy’s Stall in The Bind is so atmospheric. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purchase Flyleaf Feta from Goofy’s Stall in The Bind. To unlock it, you’ll need to upgrade the stall twice. Once it’s available, each piece of Flyleaf Feta costs 150 Star Coins.

Roasted Barley and Veggies Stats

Cooking Roasted Barley and Veggies in DDV.
The finished dish! Screenshot by Dot Esports
CategoryInformation
Meal TypeEntrée
StarsFive Star
Energy1,422+ Energy
Sells for476+ Star Coins
Ingredients1x Barley
1x Brussels Sprout
1x Onion
1x Any Vegetable
1x Flyleaf Feta

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to your nearest cooking station. Add Barley, Brussels Sprouts, Onions, any other vegetable, and Flyleaf Feta to your pot. Then cook it, and voilà! You have Roasted Barley and Vegetables! Why not try feeding it to the Ravens in Dreamlight Valley?

