Cooking tasks are an essential part of completing Star Path events in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re oftentimes masked with cryptic clues that don’t quite tell you what you need to cook, as is the case with the cook a fairly fancy dinner task.

It can be tricky to figure out what kind of dishes apply for this duty. You can eventually work it out through a lot of trial and error, but doing so means you’ll end up wasting lots if ingredients along the way. It’s best to tackle this one knowing exactly what needs to be done, so here’s how to cook a fairly fancy dinner in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a fairly fancy dinner in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You have lots of recipes to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

A fairly fancy dinner is any four-star or five-star Entrée in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This doesn’t include Appetizers or Desserts, and only dishes that fall within the Entrée meal category count as fairly fancy dinners for this task.

When you’re at a cooking station, you can filter the available options by category to ensure you’re only seeing dishes that work for this task. Select the meal platter cover icon, which is the third one down, to filter by Entrées. You can then see the rarity of every dish you’ve previously cooked here to search for only four-star and five-star dishes to make.

Cook a fairly fancy dinner in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the cook a fairly fancy dinner task for the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, you need to cook a total of 10 four-star or better Entrées. This can be all four-star Entrées, all five-star Entrées, or a mix of both. You can also cook the same recipe 10 times or mix and match between as many as you like.

You need to make some very high-quality dishes for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure what to make, a good starting point is all The Storybook Vale recipes so you can work on filling in this collection as you tackle this task. There are plenty of great options to choose from though, so here’s a list of some of the easiest and best Entrées you can cook for this task.

Recipe Rarity Ingredients Basil Omelet Four-star Basil

Egg

Cheese

Milk Bouillabaisse Five-star Any Seafood

Any Seafood

Shrimp

Tomato

Any Vegetable Arcane Garlic Crab Four-star Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab

Salt Crystal

Garlic

Any Spice Creamy Garlic Scallops Four-star Scallop

Lemon

Butter

Garlic A Very Unusual Tea Time Four-star Plain Yogurt

Spiral Strawberry

Salt Crystal

Sour Berries Gazpacho Four-star Cucumber

Tomato

Onion

Any Spice Brandade de Morue Five-star Cod

Potato

Milk

Lemon

Garlic Pulled Pork Four-star Pork

Onion

Tomato

Oregano Barley Salad Four-star Barley

Cauliflower

Radish

Any Spice Margherita Pizza Four-star Any Spice

Tomato

Cheese

Wheat Fish Creole Five-star Any Fish

Any Vegetable

Garlic

Rice

Tomato Fish ‘n’ Chips Four-star Any Fish

Wheat

Canola

Potato Sea Grape Chia Pancakes Four-star Sea Grapes

Wheat

Chia

Shovelbird Egg

If cooking 10 Entrées sounds like a daunting task, consider using the Ancient Cooker from A Rift in Time to make this duty easier. You can spend Mist at this machine to automate the cooking process which makes this and all other cooking event duties much simpler to finish.

Once you’ve finished cooking 10 Entrées, you can claim 10 Tokens to spend in the Star Path event. This isn’t much for your efforts, so you may need to tackle some additional duties to earn enough to purchase a reward like giving a clumsy villager his favorites, talking with Toontown residents, and spending time with Duckburg’s finest.

