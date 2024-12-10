Disney Dreamlight Valley likes to test your knowledge surrounding the villagers who call the valley home. This means you’ll regularly be faced with tricky tasks that ask you to seek out a specific character like the give a clumsy villager his favorites duty.

The character you need to interact with for this quest likely isn’t who you’d expect it to be. This is by far one of the toughest tasks to solve, so here’s how to give a clumsy villager his favorites in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is the clumsy villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Goofy is the only character who works for this task even though there are others you might think of first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The clumsy villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Goofy. This is probably not who your first guess for this task was, since Goofy isn’t really all that clumsy around the valley and there’s another villager who is constantly tripping and falling.

If you’re trying to complete this task based on the behaviors of villagers, you likely thought of Donald Duck instead. He can consistently be found on the floor as he seems to trip every few feet while walking around the valley. Even when he’s not on the ground, he’s usually throwing a fairly clumsy and chaotic tantrum because he just got up after falling on the ground.

There are a few other villagers you might consider to be clumsy too. Olaf can be fairly clumsy and reckless, Mike’s comedy centers around performing clumsy skits, and Ariel was quite clumsy when she first got her human legs. With so many villagers to choose from, it can be quite tough to pick out the right one for this task.

Although Donald Duck is by far the most visually clumsy villager and there are several other viable candidates too, only Goofy counts for this task. Goofy’s clumsiness might not be prominent in the village, but he’s rather uncoordinated across Disney media outside of the game. This is a tough task to solve since it primarily relies on Goofy’s portal outside of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Give a clumsy villager his favorites in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the give a clumsy villager his favorites duty for the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, you need to give Goofy four of his favorite items of the day. He only has three requested items each day and they refresh on a daily basis, which means finishing this task takes a minimum of two days.

When you see the word “New” on this option, this means Goofy has new items he wants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can give Goofy his favorite items by tracking him down around the valley, interacting with him, and selecting the “I have something to give you” dialogue option. His three requested items of the day will then be displayed. You can technically give him just about any item in your inventory, but only giving him one of his favorite items counts for the Star Path quest you’re trying to complete.

Gifting Goofy four items for the Star Path event gets you 20 Tokens to spend on any rewards you want. This is the maximum Token reward you can get from completing a singular Star Path duty, so this task is certainly worth finishing.

If you’re looking to earn more Tokens to spend in this event, you may want to talk with Toontown residents or spend time with Duckburg’s finest next. Completing Star Path duties can be tiring, so you also might consider taking a break to cook all The Storybook Vale recipes or track down the Spiderwebs to unlock Sally.

