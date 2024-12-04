Forgot password
A player with dark black wings flying next to Jack Skellington and spiderwebs in a bright pink house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to find Spiderwebs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's where to find very Spiderweb in The Woven Bridge quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 10:35 am

To reunite Jack and Sally, you need to complete some cryptic tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the key quests you need to finish is The Woven Bridge, which tasks you with finding and removing Spiderwebs around the valley.

All of the Spiderwebs you need to find are pretty tricky to track down, but you must acquire them to recruit Sally. Here’s how to find Spiderwebs in Disney Dreamlight Valley during The Woven Bridge quest.

Table of contents

Where to find Spiderwebs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player pointing at a sparkling Spiderweb on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Track down all of the Spiderwebs to reveal a secret message from Sally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest that allows you to find Spiderwebs and unlock Sally, visit Anna’s icy castle wherever you have it placed in the valley. As soon as you enter, The Woven Bridge quest will activate and task you with removing and picking up Spiderwebs around the valley.

There are three steps you need to finish to find all Spiderwebs:

  • Remove the Spiderwebs and pick up the Spiderwebs around Anna’s house.
  • Talk to Jack Skellington about the invading spiders.
  • Remove the Spiderwebs from other villagers’ homes.

How to remove the Spiderwebs and pick up the Spiderwebs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For the first part of this task, you need to remove three Spiderwebs and pick up six Spiderwebs. Each one you remove drops as two Spiderwebs you can add to your inventory, so you only need to clear three to get all the webs you need.

Here’s where to find each Spiderweb around Anna’s castle.

ImageLocation
A player taking a picture with a spiderweb in Disney Dreamlight Valley.In the back right corner behind the flowery turquoise couch as soon as you enter the castle.
A spiderweb on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley. On the left side of the fireplace next to a stack of logs in the first room.
A spiderweb by a barrel and some books in Disney Dreamlight Valley.In the corner of the library room between a wooden barrel with a white flower vase on it and a stack of books on the ground.

Before you start on the next part of this quest, there’s also an optional task to talk to Kristoff about the Spiderwebs around the castle. You don’t have to chat with him, but it provides a slight bit of insight into the situation.

Talk to Jack Skellington about the invading spiders in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After collecting all of the Spiderwebs you found, seek out Jack Skellington to discuss the invading spiders. He can make out a bit of a message but needs you to find more of them to figure out who sent it and what it says.

For your next task, you need to recover more Spiderwebs from villagers’ houses. You need to acquire 22 Spiderwebs in total which requires you to remove:

  • Three Spiderwebs from Mirabel’s House.
  • Five Spiderwebs from Vanellope’s House.
  • Three Spiderwebs from Remy’s House.

Remove the Spiderwebs from Mirabel’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Three Spiderwebs are inside Mirabel’s house that drop six Spiderwebs for you to pick up.

ImageLocation
Three Spiderwebs in Mirabel's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Mirabel’s home is very small, so you can see all three Spiderwebs as soon as you enter. The first one is on your left attached to the wall. The second is on your right connected to the brown dresser. The third one is up against the back wall between the two beds and on the window.

Remove the Spiderwebs from Vanellope’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Vanellope’s House has five Spiderwebs you can clear away to pick up 10 Spiderwebs.

ImageLocation
Three Spiderwebs in Vanellope's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are three Spiderwebs on the left wall in Vanellope’s house. The first one is by the circular round bedside table, the second on is up against her bed on the left, and the last one is in the corner by her desk.
Two Spiderwebs in Vanellope's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Two Spiderwebs can be found on the right side of her house. One is on the left side of the food serving station and the other is on the gaming machine in the corner.

Remove the Spiderwebs from Remy’s House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find and remove three Spiderwebs in Remy’s house to gather six Spiderwebs.

ImageLocation
One Spiderweb in Remy's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The first Spiderweb is on your left behind the black metal cart as soon as you enter Remy’s house.
Two Spiderwebs in Remy's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.The other two Spiderwebs are in either corner of the house. The first is in the left corner by the black trashcan and the second is in the right corner by the sink.

Once you have all 22 Spiderwebs gathered, return to Jack Skellington to deliver them. He can read the full message and discover that it’s from Sally, which means you can get to work officially inviting her to the valley. There’s still a bit of work to be done if you want to unlock Sally, but luckily you’ve already completed the toughest part.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
