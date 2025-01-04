Forgot password
An avatar wearing a traditional-style teal and white Chinese dress while standing next to a low table with an apple pie on it in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to make Apple Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Learn how to make this basic dessert!
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Jan 4, 2025 03:04 pm

Apple Pie is a delightful three-star dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s one of those recipes that feels rewarding to make when you’re just starting out because it requires different ingredients from around the valley and a little effort to unlock.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Apple Pie information

An apple pie in DDV.
Delicious! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To whip up an Apple Pie, you’ll need a cooking station and three simple ingredients: Apple, Wheat, and Butter. Once you’ve cooked it, the dish will be added to your meals collection and will be available for future use.

Here’s a breakdown of the details:

CategoryDetails
TypeDessert
Stars3
Placement1×1 (fits on surfaces)
Sells For303+ Star Coins
Energy Restored1,137+ Energy
Gift Reward460 Friendship Points
Quest UseAn Important Night at the Restaurant

Ingredient locations

Finding the ingredients for this recipe won’t take long, but it helps to know where to look and how they work within the game.

Apple

A player standing with Vanellope between two apple trees in DDV.
Sweet, sweet apples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apples grow on Apple Trees, which can be found in the Plaza and the Forgotten Lands. Each tree gives three apples per harvest and takes about 20 minutes to regrow. A handy tip is that you can move these trees to more convenient locations, such as near your home or cooking station, while still being able to harvest them regularly.

Wheat

Buying wheat in DDV.
Goofy always has what we need! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wheat is a grain that you’ll need to grow or buy. Wheat Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow after the first stall upgrade. They’re also available at his stall in Ancient’s Landing after its initial repair.

Once planted, Wheat takes just one minute to grow and requires a single watering. Each harvest yields two Wheat, so you can stock up quickly if needed. Occasionally, Wheat itself is sold directly at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, so keep an eye out for that.

Butter

Buying butter in DDV.
I’m very fond of Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Butter is a dairy ingredient purchased from Chez Remy’s pantry. If you haven’t yet unlocked Chez Remy, you’ll need to complete the A Restaurant Makeover questline to open it. Once unlocked, you can buy Butter for use in any recipe requiring dairy or oil.

How to cook Apple Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, head to a cooking station, such as the one at Chez Remy, your house, or even one in a biome. Place one Apple, one Wheat, and one Butter into the pot, and your Apple Pie will be ready to be served or sold.

Apple Pie is also required during the An Important Night at the Restaurant quest in the Ratatouille Realm. For this task, you’ll need to deliver the dish to Remy.

Why make Apple Pie?

Apple Pie is more than just a delicious treat in the game. Selling it nets you 303 Star Coins, making it a decent choice for earning money. It also restores 1,137+ Energy, making it great for long days of foraging or mining. Most importantly, gifting Apple Pie earns 460 Friendship Points, so it’s perfect for leveling up relationships with villagers.

With a little preparation, Apple Pie can become one of your go-to energy restoration meals. Now, head off to the Plaza to grab some apples. Your baking adventure awaits!

