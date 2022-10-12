How to make Cheesecake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While venturing through the world of Dreamlight Valley, players will be faced with numerous gameplay options. Among the gameplay aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is cooking, a task that requires players to gather, grow, or purchase the correct ingredients and discover most recipes through trial and error.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players may find themselves requiring a specific recipe to complete a quest, replenish their energy, or raise their friendship level with various Disney characters. Thus, learning how to make every available recipe is an important gameplay aspect for advancing farther in Dreamlight Valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: 5 best crops to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Among the many delicious recipes that players can cook up are numerous delightful desserts. Many of the available desserts that players can cook are directly from Disney films, such as the “My Hero” Cookie from Wreck-It Ralph or Aurora’s Cake from Sleeping Beauty, while others are more simple desserts, such as Mint Chocolate or Peanut Butter Waffles.

Another dessert that players may be wondering how to cook is Cheesecake. This four-star dish is relatively simple to cook but does ask players to gather a specific set of ingredients.

Cheesecake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A total of four ingredients are required to cook Cheesecake. Three ingredients are exact, while the fourth can be chosen from a broad category.

Players will need one Cheese.

Players will need one Wheat.

Players will need one Sugarcane.

Players will need one of any fruit.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to get Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheese is a rather expensive resource that cannot be cooked or crafted from grown ingredients and instead must be purchased. Players can purchase Cheese from the stock located in the kitchen at Chez Remy’s for 180 Star Coins.

Where to get Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat Seeds can be purchased for one Star Coin each at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome. These seeds should then be planted in this same biome and will become fully grown in just one minute.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to get Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After unlocking Dazzle Beach and repairing Goofy’s Stall located there, players can then purchase Sugarcane Seeds from Goofy’s Stall for five Star Coins. Players should then plant the Sugarcane at Dazzle Beach since this is where it will grow fastest.

Sugarcane will be fully grown seven minutes after it has been planted. After upgrading his shop, Goofy will also occasionally sell already-grown Sugarcane at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins.

Where to get fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While many cooking ingredients can be grown, all fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be attained through foraging. This means that players will not only have to scour various biomes to locate the fruit that they are seeking but also that they will need to wait for some time for more fruit to spawn after gathering all of the fruit that is available.

Screengrab via Gameloft

There are nine ingredients officially classified as fruits, but only eight of these will actually work as an ingredient in Cheesecake.

Players can use Apples, which may be found around the Forgotten Lands and Plaza.

Players can use Bananas, which are located at Dazzle Beach and the Peaceful Meadow.

Players can use Blueberries, which are found on bushes around the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach.

Players can use Cherries, which are in trees around the Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau biomes.

Players can use Coconuts, which are found in trees around Dazzle Beach after completing a certain questline from Maui the demigod.

Players can use Gooseberries, which are located at the Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands biomes.

Players can use Lemons, which are found in trees throughout the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust.

Players can use Raspberries, which may be gathered from bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

While Cocoa Beans are located under the fruit category, using this ingredient will instead yield Crackers. All of Goofy’s Stalls located around Dreamlight Valley may also occasionally have fruit for sale, but players are much better off saving their Star Coins for more important tasks and should primarily focus on foraging to gather fruit.