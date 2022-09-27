5 best crops to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Earning Star Coins, which is the currency of Disney Dreamlight Valley, can certainly be a laborious task. Star Coins are essential for players looking to improve the village, buy seeds or ingredients, upgrade buildings, and purchase cosmetics or furniture.

Luckily, players can earn Star Coins in a variety of ways. One of the most efficient ways to earn a lot of this currency is through simply gardening and selling crops.

Some crops will reward players’ efforts with a plethora of Star Coins while others are certainly not worth the money spent and the work that you’ll put into growing them. With over 20 crops and more likely to be added as Gameloft continues to develop the magical Disney world, it is important to know which crops are worth the money and effort.

When it comes to gardening, it’s best to focus on the end profit instead of the crop growth time. The average player won’t want to be tending to crops constantly. Thus, while some faster-growing crops may yield a higher profit if tended to and sold very frequently, the crops on this list will instead yield a massive amount of Star Coins after a few hours and allow players to complete other tasks while they grow to ensure that players can utilize their time as efficiently as possible.

Best crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pumpkins

Pumpkin Seeds can be bought for 275 Star Coins each at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands.

Pumpkins sell for 664 Star Coins each.

Pumpkins take four hours to grow.

Of all the crops that players have access to in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pumpkins are easily the best ones for making lots of Star Coins. They are quite pricey, but the 389 Star Coins you make back from selling each Pumpkin makes it very worth the investment.

To maximize the productivity of this method, players should build an expansive Pumpkin farm in the Forgotten Lands. Pumpkins will grow fastest in this biome and players will thus yield the most profit by creating the farm here.

The size of the Pumpkin farm doesn’t really matter, but the bigger you choose to make it the more rewards you will receive. A bigger farm also means more work, so you should really focus on making it the size that best fits your gameplay style best.

Players should also always have Pumpkins growing in their Pumpkin patch so that every time they play they can water or harvest this crop. Moving Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands close to the Pumpkin patch is also a great way to further maximize efficiency so that you may easily buy Pumpkin Seeds and sell fully grown Pumpkins.

Asparagus

Asparagus Seeds can be bought for 150 Star Coins each at Goofy’s Stall at Frosted Heights.

Asparagus yield three crops per harvest and sell for 133 Star Coins each.

Asparagus takes two hours and 15 minutes to grow.

Because each harvested Asparagus yield three crops that can be sold, players can make 399 Star Coins per each planted Asparagus. This is a very solid profit if you plant a decent amount of them.

Asparagus should be planted in the Frosted Heights biome as this is where it will grow fastest. Also like Pumpkins, the best results will occur if you keep some of this crop planted at all times.

Eggplants

Eggplant Seeds can be bought for 95 Star Coins each at Goofy’s Stall at Frosted Heights.

Eggplants sell for 308 Star Coins each.

Eggplants take three hours to grow.

The next best crop to grow and sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Eggplants. These are another solid crop to sell for a profit of 213 Star Coins per Eggplant. The purchase price of Eggplants is certainly more doable than Pumpkins for those who are struggling to make Star Coins since the required 95 Star Coins to purchase Eggplant Seeds can easily be made by selling foraged items.

Leeks

Leek Seeds can be bought for 120 Star Coins each at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands.

Leeks sell for 309 Star Coins each.

Leeks take two hours to grow.

Each Leek sold will grant players a 189 Star Coin profit. Leeks do have a bit of a pricey purchase point for how low of a profit they yield upon being sold, but if you’re looking to maximize your crop profits, they are certainly worth growing due to the low time they take plus the final profit made.

Onions

Onion Seeds can be bought for 50 Star Coins each at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

Onions sell for 170 Star Coins each.

Onions take one hour and 15 minutes to grow.

A profit of 120 Star Coins per Onion is certainly a decent one. Onions are an especially great option for players struggling to consistently make Star Coins early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley due to their fairly low price of only 50 Star Coins and the decent final profit of 120 Star Coins per each Onion sold.

The Forest of Valor is also one of the easier areas for new players to gain access to, which makes Onions a more accessible option than other crops like Pumpkins, which are locked back in the Forgotten Lands, or Eggplants, which are all the way in the Frosted Heights. Both of these biomes require players to first unlock the biome in front of it while the Forest of Valor and thus the ability to buy and grow Onions can be unlocked directly from the Plaza.

Regardless of which crops you choose to grow, you should always have a Disney character that has the gardening role at your side while you harvest. This ensures that you will receive far beyond what you initially planted and thus get quite a nice profit far beyond what you paid for the seeds that you planted.

The higher your friendship level with a Disney character is, the more bonus crops you are likely to receive. This means that having a level 10 gardening friend is the best way to ensure that you receive many bonus crops when harvesting.