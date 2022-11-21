How to make potato leek soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Potato leek soup recipe guide

One of the better potato dishes in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s offering to the open-world genre. Created by Gameloft and published by Disney, in Dreamlight Valley, you create a character and traverse the breathtaking open world reminiscent of classic movies from Disney and Pixar. This ambitious undertaking by Disney is comprised of a vast world filled with several activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

Cooking is one of the most rewarding activities in Dreamlight Valley.

The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, using ingredients that can be found all over the world. You can get them through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops.

After getting all the ingredients you require, you will need to know how to cook something using them. To start with, every meal is divided by quality. They start from the lowest quality at one star, up to the highest quality meals at five stars.

Today we will be shining the spotlight on one of the more complex meals in Dreamlight Valley: Potato Leek Soup.

How to make Potato Leek Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Potato Leek Soup is a bit more complex because it is a five-star meal. As such, it will require five different ingredients to make.

The ingredients to be used here are all pretty different and some of them are not as easy to acquire until later in the game.

Garlic can be harvested yourself or found in the Forest of Valor.

can be harvested yourself or found in the Forest of Valor. Leeks can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands.

can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy pantry.

can be bought from the Chez Remy pantry. Onions can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Potatoes can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands.

Once you acquire the ingredients, keep a piece of coal ready to start cooking. To begin cooking, you need to find a stove. You can gain access to one at your own home or head over to Chez Remy to use one.

Follow these steps to cook the Dreamlight Valley meal successfully:

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose “Potato Leek Soup.” Next, you will have to select the ingredients for it. Select “Garlic”, “Leek”, “Milk”, “Onion”, and “Potato.” Add these five ingredients to the cooking pot and one piece of coal to use as fuel. Cook to completion.

Once the meal is complete, it will also be permanently unlocked in your cooking book. This enables you to create more as you need to without much effort. You can then consume this meal or choose to make more.

Since it is a five-star meal, you can sell them for a handsome profit.