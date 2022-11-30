How to make Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a massive variety of unique recipes to choose from when it comes time to cook, but very few are as difficult to make as Gumbo. The hit life sim keeps most of this recipe’s ingredients a secret, and even once you’ve learned them, you’ll still need to travel all over the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley to gather them.

Despite its difficulty, Gumbo is a fantastic five-star dish that once completed can be sold for a whopping 1,093 Star Coins, or alternatively, can be consumed for 2,296 energy.

If you’re interested in making Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Gumbo

As a five-star dish, Gumbo will require you to gather five unique ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

One Okra

One Shrimp

One Chili Pepper

One Tomato

One Onion

Okra can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall within the Glade of Trust biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. First, you’ll need to unlock the Glade of Trust for 5,000 Dreamlight and then you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall there to purchase Okra.

Shrimp, another main ingredient for Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley, can be caught by fishing at Dazzle Beach. The zone can be unlocked for 1,000 Dreamlight and you’ll want to focus on blue fishing circles to catch Shrimp. While you’re in Dazzle Beach, you may as well repair Goofy’s Stall there so you can purchase Tomato, which is also a required ingredient for the Gumbo you’re trying to make.

Next up is one Chili Pepper. This ingredient is going to be the most expensive to get your hands on. You’ll first need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight and then you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall. Once both tasks are completed, you can purchase the Chili Pepper you’re looking for.

Similarly to many of the previous ingredients, Onion can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, but now you’ll have to head to the Forest of Valor, which will cost you 3,000 Dreamlight. You’ll, of course, need to repair Goofy’s Stall before you can purchase Onion.

It should be noted that you can instead purchase the correlating seeds for any of the four vegetables you need from Goofy’s Stalls. But you’ll have to wait a while for each of them to grow.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal to whip up some tasty Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley.