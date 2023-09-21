The ultimate guide to flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are so many to collect.

A player standing by a bird while surrounded by flowers.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

The number of resources you can obtain while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite expansive because gathering materials is one of the most essential aspects of gameplay.

Flowers are among the most important resources that you will need in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most characters tend to have a flower among their favorite gifts of the day, flowers are an essential crafting item, and you will be asked to gather various flowers for many if not most quests.

Every flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific to one biome, so you will need to learn where each flower can be found so that you can then gather them as necessary.

All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 41 types of flowers that can be found across the eight different biomes and one special shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Five flowers can be found in each biome and the last flower is exclusively available from a stall.

The flowers collection page.
There are tons of flowers around the valley. Screenshot via Dot Esports
Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The list of flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley may expand in the future if Gameloft adds more biomes to the game. Considering the already expansive list of leaked characters who will need a place to live, it does seem fairly likely that the world of Dreamlight Valley and the flower roster will eventually expand in the future.

Where to find all flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the 41 flowers found in Disney Dreamlight Valley are found in the wild around the biomes of the valley. The one exception to this is the Red Rose which can only be obtained from the Beast’s Greenhouse.

Each of the 41 flowers you can collect has a different rarity. The more rare a flower is, the less common it will be in its respective biome and the longer you will have to wait for it to respawn.

There are four different flower rarities and every flower you come across in the valley has one assigned. These rarities are:

  • Abundant
    • Spawn number: Six flowers per biome
    • Respawn time: 20 minutes
  • Average
    • Spawn number: Four flowers per biome
    • Respawn time: 30 minutes
  • Rare
    • Spawn number: Three flowers per biome
    • Respawn time: 40 minutes
  • Ultra Rare
    • Spawn number: Two flowers per biome
    • Respawn time: 60 minutes
FlowerLocationRaritySelling price
Black Passion LilyFrosted Heights Ultra Rare79 Star Coins
Blue Falling PenstemonPlazaAverage23 Star Coins
Blue HydrangeaDazzle BeachAverage28 Star Coins
Blue Marsh MilkweedGlade of TrustRare48 Star Coins
Blue Passion LilyFrosted HeightsRare56 Star Coins
Blue Star LilyForest of ValorAverage30 Star Coins
DandelionPlazaAverage23 Star Coins
Green Passion LilyFrosted HeightsAbundant28 Star Coins
Green Rising PenstemonPeaceful MeadowRare35 Star Coins
Orange & Red Marsh MilkweedGlade of TrustUltra Rare66 Star Coins
Orange Houseleek Sunlit PlateauRare52 Star Coins
Orange Marsh MilkweedGlade of TrustAverage33 Star Coins
Orange NasturtiumForgotten LandsRare60 Star Coins
Orange Star LilyForest of ValorRare43 Star Coins
Pink BromeliadSunlit PlateauAbundant27 Star Coins
Pink HouseleekSunlit PlateauAverage35 Star Coins
Pink HydrangeaDazzle BeachAbundant22 Star Coins
Purple Bell FlowerForest of ValorAverage30 Star Coins
Purple Falling PenstemonPlazaAverage23 Star Coins
Purple HydrangeaDazzle BeachRare39 Star Coins
Purple ImpatiensForgotten LandsAverage40 Star Coins
Purple Marsh MilkweedGlade of TrustAbundant25 Star Coins
Purple Rising PenstemonPeaceful MeadowAverage25 Star Coins
Red Bell FlowerForest of ValorAbundant23 Star Coins
Red BromeliadSunlit PlateauAbundant27 Star Coins
Red DaisyPeaceful MeadowUltra Rare48 Star Coins
Red Falling PenstemonPlazaAbundant18 Star Coins
Red NasturtiumForgotten LandsAverage40 Star Coins
Red Passion LilyFrosted HeightsAverage38 Star Coins
Red RoseBeast’s GreenhouseShop Exclusive35 Star Coins
SunflowerDazzle BeachAverage28 Star Coins
White & Pink Falling PenstemonPlazaUltra Rare41 Star Coins
White & Red HydrangeaDazzle BeachUltra Rare54 Star Coins
White Bell FlowerForest of ValorUltra Rare60 Star Coins
White DaisyPeaceful MeadowRare25 Star Coins
White ImpatiensForgotten LandsAbundant30 Star Coins
White Marsh MilkweedGlade of TrustAverage33 Star Coins
White Passion LilyFrosted HeightsAverage38 Star Coins
Yellow BromeliadSunlit PlateauUltra Rare73 Star Coins
Yellow DaisyPeaceful MeadowAbundant20 Star Coins
Yellow NasturtiumForgotten LandsUltra Rare85 Star Coins

Plaza flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Plaza is the starting area where you will initially find your home, Scrooge McDuck’s shop, and the bridge leading to the Dream Castle when you first start out in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is a simple biome that is essentially the central hub of the valley. Two different kinds of flowers may be found in this area, which are the Falling Penstemon and Dandelion.

In the Plaza, you can find:

  • Blue Falling Falling Penstemon
  • Dandelion
  • Purple Falling Penstemon
  • Red Falling Penstemon
  • White & Pink Falling Penstemon
The player standing in the Plaza by a flower.
It’s pretty easy to spot all the flowers in the Plaza because of how small it is. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Peaceful Meadow flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The other biome you will initially start off with access to is the Peaceful Meadow. This biome is much more empty than the Plaza when you begin but has several fishing ponds, lots of space for gardening, and plenty of room to place villagers’ houses. It is home to two different flower types, which are the Rising Penstemon and various types of Daisy.

Around the Peaceful Meadow, you’ll come across:

  • Green Rising Penstemon
  • Purple Rising Penstemon
  • Red Daisy
  • White Daisy
  • Yellow Daisy
The player standing in the Peaceful Meadow by a flower.
The Peaceful Meadow is pretty sizeable, so scan for flowers carefully here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dazzle Beach flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As the name implies, Dazzle Beach grants you access to the beach and ocean. This sunny biome has only two different flower types, which are numerous kinds of Hydrangea and the simple Sunflower.

While wandering around Dazzle Beach you will find:

  • Blue Hydrangea
  • Pink Hydrangea
  • Purple Hydrangea
  • Sunflower
  • White & Red Hydrangea
The player standing on Dazzle Beach by three flowers.
The bright flowers in this biome are easy to spot next to the tan sand. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forest of Valor flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The shadowy, lush, and dense Forest of Valor grants you access to two kinds of flowers. These types include two kinds of Lily and a few different Bell Flowers.

Throughout the Forest of Valor you’ll see:

  • Blue Star Lily
  • Orange Star Lily
  • Purple Bell Flower
  • Red Bell Flower
  • White Bell Flower
The player standing in the Forest of Valor by a flower.
The Forest of Valor is a tough region to find flowers in because it is huge and very green. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Glade of Trust flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The swampy, damp, and dark Glade of Trust is home to numerous types of Milkweed. You can find all five variants of the Milkweed within just this one biome.

As you navigate through the Glade of Trust you will find:

  • Blue Marsh Milkweed
  • Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
  • Orange Marsh Milkweed
  • Purple Marsh Milkweed
  • White Marsh Milkweed
The player standing in the Glade of Trust by a flower.
It’s decently dark in the Glade of Trust, so look for bright colors to find flowers as you go. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sunlit Plateau flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sunlit Plateau is quite reminiscent of the primary areas featured in The Lion King. You will find the brightest and most vibrant kinds of flowers across this biome. Both the Bromeliad and the Houseleek can be found around the Sunlit Plateau.

Around the Sunlit Plateau you can pick up:

  • Orange Houseleek
  • Pink Bromeliad
  • Pink Houseleek
  • Red Bromeliad
  • Yellow Bromeliad
The player standing in the Sunlit Plateau by a flower.
The Sunlit Plateau flowers are pretty tall and bulky which makes them easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frosted Heights flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The always snowy and icy Frosted Heights biome offers players an expansive winter area so icy it looks like Elsa herself created it. All five different types of Passion Lily that exist within Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found around this area.

Throughout the Frosted Heights biome you can find:

  • Black Passion Lily
  • Blue Passion Lily
  • Green Passion Lily
  • Red Passion Lily
  • White Passion Lily
The player standing in the Frosted Heights biome by three flowers.
Everything is blue in this biome so the bright flowers are tough to miss. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forgotten Lands flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The spooky, dark, and ominous Forgotten Lands are certainly the creepiest biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Green ever-burning flames cover the scorched earth and just about everything within the biome exudes a villainous aesthetic. Two types of flowers, which are the Nasturtium and Impatiens, can be found all across this biome.

The flowers you can find in the Forgotten Lands biome are:

  • Orange Nasturtium
  • Purple Impatiens
  • Red Nasturtium
  • White Impatiens
  • Yellow Nasturtium
The player standing in the Forgotten Lands by a flower.
This is another dark biome, so scour the area carefully when you are flower hunting. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What do you do with flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Flowers can be used in a variety of ways in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Their current possible uses can be summarized down to three specific options which are as follows.

  • Flowers can be combined with other elements at a crafting station to create an item. Flowers seem to sometimes act as the dye color in crafting while other times they stay as flowers for the final product. Some examples include flowers being a required material for a Jubilant Topiary, a Tall Birdhouse, a Trellis Arch, and numerous specific Flower pots and disks.
  • Flowers may be a required quest item that a Disney character asks for at some point during a quest. For example, you will need three specific types of flowers to create an icy bouquet with Elsa during “The Singing Ice” quest.
  • Flowers can be gifted to any of the residents in Dreamlight Valley. Some days, characters may have a specific flower listed as one of their favorite gifts which means that gifting them the correct flower will provide a massive friendship increase. If you are unable to attain characters’ favorite gifts, flowers are a good option as they seem to generally provide a solid friendship increase.

Because of how frequently you will find yourself needing this resource, you should try to stock up on as many flowers as you can.

Storing some of every flower type in chests is a great way to ensure you will be able to complete any quest, give any gift, or craft any item that may arise in the future.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay