The number of resources you can obtain while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite expansive because gathering materials is one of the most essential aspects of gameplay.

Flowers are among the most important resources that you will need in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most characters tend to have a flower among their favorite gifts of the day, flowers are an essential crafting item, and you will be asked to gather various flowers for many if not most quests.

Every flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific to one biome, so you will need to learn where each flower can be found so that you can then gather them as necessary.

All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 41 types of flowers that can be found across the eight different biomes and one special shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Five flowers can be found in each biome and the last flower is exclusively available from a stall.

There are tons of flowers around the valley. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The list of flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley may expand in the future if Gameloft adds more biomes to the game. Considering the already expansive list of leaked characters who will need a place to live, it does seem fairly likely that the world of Dreamlight Valley and the flower roster will eventually expand in the future.

Where to find all flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the 41 flowers found in Disney Dreamlight Valley are found in the wild around the biomes of the valley. The one exception to this is the Red Rose which can only be obtained from the Beast’s Greenhouse.

Each of the 41 flowers you can collect has a different rarity. The more rare a flower is, the less common it will be in its respective biome and the longer you will have to wait for it to respawn.

There are four different flower rarities and every flower you come across in the valley has one assigned. These rarities are:

Abundant Spawn number: Six flowers per biome Respawn time: 20 minutes

Average Spawn number: Four flowers per biome Respawn time: 30 minutes

Rare Spawn number: Three flowers per biome Respawn time: 40 minutes

Ultra Rare Spawn number: Two flowers per biome Respawn time: 60 minutes



Flower Location Rarity Selling price Black Passion Lily Frosted Heights Ultra Rare 79 Star Coins Blue Falling Penstemon Plaza Average 23 Star Coins Blue Hydrangea Dazzle Beach Average 28 Star Coins Blue Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust Rare 48 Star Coins Blue Passion Lily Frosted Heights Rare 56 Star Coins Blue Star Lily Forest of Valor Average 30 Star Coins Dandelion Plaza Average 23 Star Coins Green Passion Lily Frosted Heights Abundant 28 Star Coins Green Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow Rare 35 Star Coins Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust Ultra Rare 66 Star Coins Orange Houseleek Sunlit Plateau Rare 52 Star Coins Orange Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust Average 33 Star Coins Orange Nasturtium Forgotten Lands Rare 60 Star Coins Orange Star Lily Forest of Valor Rare 43 Star Coins Pink Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau Abundant 27 Star Coins Pink Houseleek Sunlit Plateau Average 35 Star Coins Pink Hydrangea Dazzle Beach Abundant 22 Star Coins Purple Bell Flower Forest of Valor Average 30 Star Coins Purple Falling Penstemon Plaza Average 23 Star Coins Purple Hydrangea Dazzle Beach Rare 39 Star Coins Purple Impatiens Forgotten Lands Average 40 Star Coins Purple Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust Abundant 25 Star Coins Purple Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadow Average 25 Star Coins Red Bell Flower Forest of Valor Abundant 23 Star Coins Red Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau Abundant 27 Star Coins Red Daisy Peaceful Meadow Ultra Rare 48 Star Coins Red Falling Penstemon Plaza Abundant 18 Star Coins Red Nasturtium Forgotten Lands Average 40 Star Coins Red Passion Lily Frosted Heights Average 38 Star Coins Red Rose Beast’s Greenhouse Shop Exclusive 35 Star Coins Sunflower Dazzle Beach Average 28 Star Coins White & Pink Falling Penstemon Plaza Ultra Rare 41 Star Coins White & Red Hydrangea Dazzle Beach Ultra Rare 54 Star Coins White Bell Flower Forest of Valor Ultra Rare 60 Star Coins White Daisy Peaceful Meadow Rare 25 Star Coins White Impatiens Forgotten Lands Abundant 30 Star Coins White Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust Average 33 Star Coins White Passion Lily Frosted Heights Average 38 Star Coins Yellow Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau Ultra Rare 73 Star Coins Yellow Daisy Peaceful Meadow Abundant 20 Star Coins Yellow Nasturtium Forgotten Lands Ultra Rare 85 Star Coins

Plaza flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Plaza is the starting area where you will initially find your home, Scrooge McDuck’s shop, and the bridge leading to the Dream Castle when you first start out in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is a simple biome that is essentially the central hub of the valley. Two different kinds of flowers may be found in this area, which are the Falling Penstemon and Dandelion.

In the Plaza, you can find:

Blue Falling Falling Penstemon

Dandelion

Purple Falling Penstemon

Red Falling Penstemon

White & Pink Falling Penstemon

It’s pretty easy to spot all the flowers in the Plaza because of how small it is. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Peaceful Meadow flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The other biome you will initially start off with access to is the Peaceful Meadow. This biome is much more empty than the Plaza when you begin but has several fishing ponds, lots of space for gardening, and plenty of room to place villagers’ houses. It is home to two different flower types, which are the Rising Penstemon and various types of Daisy.

Around the Peaceful Meadow, you’ll come across:

Green Rising Penstemon

Purple Rising Penstemon

Red Daisy

White Daisy

Yellow Daisy

The Peaceful Meadow is pretty sizeable, so scan for flowers carefully here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dazzle Beach flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As the name implies, Dazzle Beach grants you access to the beach and ocean. This sunny biome has only two different flower types, which are numerous kinds of Hydrangea and the simple Sunflower.

While wandering around Dazzle Beach you will find:

Blue Hydrangea

Pink Hydrangea

Purple Hydrangea

Sunflower

White & Red Hydrangea

The bright flowers in this biome are easy to spot next to the tan sand. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forest of Valor flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The shadowy, lush, and dense Forest of Valor grants you access to two kinds of flowers. These types include two kinds of Lily and a few different Bell Flowers.

Throughout the Forest of Valor you’ll see:

Blue Star Lily

Orange Star Lily

Purple Bell Flower

Red Bell Flower

White Bell Flower

The Forest of Valor is a tough region to find flowers in because it is huge and very green. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Glade of Trust flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The swampy, damp, and dark Glade of Trust is home to numerous types of Milkweed. You can find all five variants of the Milkweed within just this one biome.

As you navigate through the Glade of Trust you will find:

Blue Marsh Milkweed

Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed

Orange Marsh Milkweed

Purple Marsh Milkweed

White Marsh Milkweed

It’s decently dark in the Glade of Trust, so look for bright colors to find flowers as you go. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sunlit Plateau flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sunlit Plateau is quite reminiscent of the primary areas featured in The Lion King. You will find the brightest and most vibrant kinds of flowers across this biome. Both the Bromeliad and the Houseleek can be found around the Sunlit Plateau.

Around the Sunlit Plateau you can pick up:

Orange Houseleek

Pink Bromeliad

Pink Houseleek

Red Bromeliad

Yellow Bromeliad

The Sunlit Plateau flowers are pretty tall and bulky which makes them easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frosted Heights flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The always snowy and icy Frosted Heights biome offers players an expansive winter area so icy it looks like Elsa herself created it. All five different types of Passion Lily that exist within Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found around this area.

Throughout the Frosted Heights biome you can find:

Black Passion Lily

Blue Passion Lily

Green Passion Lily

Red Passion Lily

White Passion Lily

Everything is blue in this biome so the bright flowers are tough to miss. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Forgotten Lands flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The spooky, dark, and ominous Forgotten Lands are certainly the creepiest biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Green ever-burning flames cover the scorched earth and just about everything within the biome exudes a villainous aesthetic. Two types of flowers, which are the Nasturtium and Impatiens, can be found all across this biome.

The flowers you can find in the Forgotten Lands biome are:

Orange Nasturtium

Purple Impatiens

Red Nasturtium

White Impatiens

Yellow Nasturtium

This is another dark biome, so scour the area carefully when you are flower hunting. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What do you do with flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Flowers can be used in a variety of ways in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Their current possible uses can be summarized down to three specific options which are as follows.

Flowers can be combined with other elements at a crafting station to create an item. Flowers seem to sometimes act as the dye color in crafting while other times they stay as flowers for the final product. Some examples include flowers being a required material for a Jubilant Topiary, a Tall Birdhouse, a Trellis Arch, and numerous specific Flower pots and disks.

Flowers seem to sometimes act as the dye color in crafting while other times they stay as flowers for the final product. Some examples include flowers being a required material for a Jubilant Topiary, a Tall Birdhouse, a Trellis Arch, and numerous specific Flower pots and disks. Flowers may be a required quest item that a Disney character asks for at some point during a quest. For example, you will need three specific types of flowers to create an icy bouquet with Elsa during “The Singing Ice” quest.

For example, you will need three specific types of flowers to create an icy bouquet with Elsa during “The Singing Ice” quest. Flowers can be gifted to any of the residents in Dreamlight Valley. Some days, characters may have a specific flower listed as one of their favorite gifts which means that gifting them the correct flower will provide a massive friendship increase. If you are unable to attain characters’ favorite gifts, flowers are a good option as they seem to generally provide a solid friendship increase.

Because of how frequently you will find yourself needing this resource, you should try to stock up on as many flowers as you can.

Storing some of every flower type in chests is a great way to ensure you will be able to complete any quest, give any gift, or craft any item that may arise in the future.

