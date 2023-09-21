The number of resources you can obtain while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite expansive because gathering materials is one of the most essential aspects of gameplay.
Flowers are among the most important resources that you will need in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most characters tend to have a flower among their favorite gifts of the day, flowers are an essential crafting item, and you will be asked to gather various flowers for many if not most quests.
Every flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific to one biome, so you will need to learn where each flower can be found so that you can then gather them as necessary.
- All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Where to find all flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Plaza flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Peaceful Meadow flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dazzle Beach flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Forest of Valor flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Glade of Trust flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Sunlit Plateau flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Frosted Heights flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Forgotten Lands flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- What do you do with flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are currently 41 types of flowers that can be found across the eight different biomes and one special shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Five flowers can be found in each biome and the last flower is exclusively available from a stall.
The list of flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley may expand in the future if Gameloft adds more biomes to the game. Considering the already expansive list of leaked characters who will need a place to live, it does seem fairly likely that the world of Dreamlight Valley and the flower roster will eventually expand in the future.
Where to find all flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All of the 41 flowers found in Disney Dreamlight Valley are found in the wild around the biomes of the valley. The one exception to this is the Red Rose which can only be obtained from the Beast’s Greenhouse.
Each of the 41 flowers you can collect has a different rarity. The more rare a flower is, the less common it will be in its respective biome and the longer you will have to wait for it to respawn.
There are four different flower rarities and every flower you come across in the valley has one assigned. These rarities are:
- Abundant
- Spawn number: Six flowers per biome
- Respawn time: 20 minutes
- Average
- Spawn number: Four flowers per biome
- Respawn time: 30 minutes
- Rare
- Spawn number: Three flowers per biome
- Respawn time: 40 minutes
- Ultra Rare
- Spawn number: Two flowers per biome
- Respawn time: 60 minutes
|Flower
|Location
|Rarity
|Selling price
|Black Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|Ultra Rare
|79 Star Coins
|Blue Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|Average
|23 Star Coins
|Blue Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|Average
|28 Star Coins
|Blue Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|Rare
|48 Star Coins
|Blue Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|Rare
|56 Star Coins
|Blue Star Lily
|Forest of Valor
|Average
|30 Star Coins
|Dandelion
|Plaza
|Average
|23 Star Coins
|Green Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|Abundant
|28 Star Coins
|Green Rising Penstemon
|Peaceful Meadow
|Rare
|35 Star Coins
|Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|Ultra Rare
|66 Star Coins
|Orange Houseleek
|Sunlit Plateau
|Rare
|52 Star Coins
|Orange Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|Average
|33 Star Coins
|Orange Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|Rare
|60 Star Coins
|Orange Star Lily
|Forest of Valor
|Rare
|43 Star Coins
|Pink Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|Abundant
|27 Star Coins
|Pink Houseleek
|Sunlit Plateau
|Average
|35 Star Coins
|Pink Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|Abundant
|22 Star Coins
|Purple Bell Flower
|Forest of Valor
|Average
|30 Star Coins
|Purple Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|Average
|23 Star Coins
|Purple Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|Rare
|39 Star Coins
|Purple Impatiens
|Forgotten Lands
|Average
|40 Star Coins
|Purple Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|Abundant
|25 Star Coins
|Purple Rising Penstemon
|Peaceful Meadow
|Average
|25 Star Coins
|Red Bell Flower
|Forest of Valor
|Abundant
|23 Star Coins
|Red Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|Abundant
|27 Star Coins
|Red Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|Ultra Rare
|48 Star Coins
|Red Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|Abundant
|18 Star Coins
|Red Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|Average
|40 Star Coins
|Red Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|Average
|38 Star Coins
|Red Rose
|Beast’s Greenhouse
|Shop Exclusive
|35 Star Coins
|Sunflower
|Dazzle Beach
|Average
|28 Star Coins
|White & Pink Falling Penstemon
|Plaza
|Ultra Rare
|41 Star Coins
|White & Red Hydrangea
|Dazzle Beach
|Ultra Rare
|54 Star Coins
|White Bell Flower
|Forest of Valor
|Ultra Rare
|60 Star Coins
|White Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|Rare
|25 Star Coins
|White Impatiens
|Forgotten Lands
|Abundant
|30 Star Coins
|White Marsh Milkweed
|Glade of Trust
|Average
|33 Star Coins
|White Passion Lily
|Frosted Heights
|Average
|38 Star Coins
|Yellow Bromeliad
|Sunlit Plateau
|Ultra Rare
|73 Star Coins
|Yellow Daisy
|Peaceful Meadow
|Abundant
|20 Star Coins
|Yellow Nasturtium
|Forgotten Lands
|Ultra Rare
|85 Star Coins
Plaza flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Plaza is the starting area where you will initially find your home, Scrooge McDuck’s shop, and the bridge leading to the Dream Castle when you first start out in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is a simple biome that is essentially the central hub of the valley. Two different kinds of flowers may be found in this area, which are the Falling Penstemon and Dandelion.
In the Plaza, you can find:
- Blue Falling Falling Penstemon
- Dandelion
- Purple Falling Penstemon
- Red Falling Penstemon
- White & Pink Falling Penstemon
Peaceful Meadow flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The other biome you will initially start off with access to is the Peaceful Meadow. This biome is much more empty than the Plaza when you begin but has several fishing ponds, lots of space for gardening, and plenty of room to place villagers’ houses. It is home to two different flower types, which are the Rising Penstemon and various types of Daisy.
Around the Peaceful Meadow, you’ll come across:
- Green Rising Penstemon
- Purple Rising Penstemon
- Red Daisy
- White Daisy
- Yellow Daisy
Dazzle Beach flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
As the name implies, Dazzle Beach grants you access to the beach and ocean. This sunny biome has only two different flower types, which are numerous kinds of Hydrangea and the simple Sunflower.
While wandering around Dazzle Beach you will find:
- Blue Hydrangea
- Pink Hydrangea
- Purple Hydrangea
- Sunflower
- White & Red Hydrangea
Forest of Valor flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The shadowy, lush, and dense Forest of Valor grants you access to two kinds of flowers. These types include two kinds of Lily and a few different Bell Flowers.
Throughout the Forest of Valor you’ll see:
- Blue Star Lily
- Orange Star Lily
- Purple Bell Flower
- Red Bell Flower
- White Bell Flower
Glade of Trust flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The swampy, damp, and dark Glade of Trust is home to numerous types of Milkweed. You can find all five variants of the Milkweed within just this one biome.
As you navigate through the Glade of Trust you will find:
- Blue Marsh Milkweed
- Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed
- Orange Marsh Milkweed
- Purple Marsh Milkweed
- White Marsh Milkweed
Sunlit Plateau flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Sunlit Plateau is quite reminiscent of the primary areas featured in The Lion King. You will find the brightest and most vibrant kinds of flowers across this biome. Both the Bromeliad and the Houseleek can be found around the Sunlit Plateau.
Around the Sunlit Plateau you can pick up:
- Orange Houseleek
- Pink Bromeliad
- Pink Houseleek
- Red Bromeliad
- Yellow Bromeliad
Frosted Heights flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The always snowy and icy Frosted Heights biome offers players an expansive winter area so icy it looks like Elsa herself created it. All five different types of Passion Lily that exist within Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found around this area.
Throughout the Frosted Heights biome you can find:
- Black Passion Lily
- Blue Passion Lily
- Green Passion Lily
- Red Passion Lily
- White Passion Lily
Forgotten Lands flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The spooky, dark, and ominous Forgotten Lands are certainly the creepiest biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Green ever-burning flames cover the scorched earth and just about everything within the biome exudes a villainous aesthetic. Two types of flowers, which are the Nasturtium and Impatiens, can be found all across this biome.
The flowers you can find in the Forgotten Lands biome are:
- Orange Nasturtium
- Purple Impatiens
- Red Nasturtium
- White Impatiens
- Yellow Nasturtium
What do you do with flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Flowers can be used in a variety of ways in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Their current possible uses can be summarized down to three specific options which are as follows.
- Flowers can be combined with other elements at a crafting station to create an item. Flowers seem to sometimes act as the dye color in crafting while other times they stay as flowers for the final product. Some examples include flowers being a required material for a Jubilant Topiary, a Tall Birdhouse, a Trellis Arch, and numerous specific Flower pots and disks.
- Flowers may be a required quest item that a Disney character asks for at some point during a quest. For example, you will need three specific types of flowers to create an icy bouquet with Elsa during “The Singing Ice” quest.
- Flowers can be gifted to any of the residents in Dreamlight Valley. Some days, characters may have a specific flower listed as one of their favorite gifts which means that gifting them the correct flower will provide a massive friendship increase. If you are unable to attain characters’ favorite gifts, flowers are a good option as they seem to generally provide a solid friendship increase.
Because of how frequently you will find yourself needing this resource, you should try to stock up on as many flowers as you can.
Storing some of every flower type in chests is a great way to ensure you will be able to complete any quest, give any gift, or craft any item that may arise in the future.