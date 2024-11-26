Forgot password
A player in a pink princess dress smiling at their pink Pegasus while standing between two Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to find Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's where to find Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 04:12 pm

Flowers are one of the most important resources you can get in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many of them are rather tricky to find and obtain though, as is the case with extremely rare Slate Gray Roses.

Recommended Videos

These Flowers are an essential item for various quests and crafting recipes. They also can occasionally be a villager’s favorite item of the day, so you need to acquire lots of them. Here’s how to get Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

Where to find Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player in a pink dress taking a picture pointing at Slate Gray Roses in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
These Flowers are exceptionally easy to overlook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Slate Gray Roses growing in the wild around The Fallen Fortress and Teapot Falls regions within Everafter. They spawn randomly throughout both areas, so you need to carefully scour both to ensure you obtain all of them. These Flowers are exclusive to The Storybook Vale, so you must have this DLC to acquire them.

Slate Gray Roses might be the overall trickiest Flower to find since they blend in with the environment quite well. The roses on this bush are very dark, which makes them look like ordinary bushes you can’t harvest rather than Flowers you can pick up, so if you’re having trouble spotting them, make sure you’re scanning carefully to avoid missing them.

If you have A Rift in Time, using an Ancient Vacuum makes gathering them a lot easier. Simply place one down in either biome and check it to spend Mist to grab all available Slate Gray Roses. You can then move it to the next biome and repeat this process to skip searching for them entirely.

All Slate Gray Roses locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slate Gray Roses do not have fixed spawn locations and instead spawn randomly throughout the two biomes you can find them in. These biomes are as follows.

  • Anywhere around Teapot Falls in Everafter.
  • Anywhere around The Fallen Fortress in Everafter.
All Slate Gray Roses locations marked on a map in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are only two areas you can check for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How many Slate Gray Roses spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You can find two Slate Gray Roses in each of the two biomes they can spawn in for a total of four overall. There will never be more than this amount available to collect, and additional Slate Gray Roses cannot spawn unless there are less than four present.

While you can use villagers who specialize in certain skills to acquire more of most items around the valley, foraging companions cannot find extra Slate Gray Roses for you. They can acquire extra of other forageable items like Fruits, but items you pick up like Wood and Flowers don’t receive bonuses.

How long does it take Slate Gray Roses to respawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Slate Gray Roses are super rare Flowers, which means each one has a very long respawn time of one hour. Since each Flower operates on this clock, it takes two full hours to get two Slate Gray Roses to reappear in each biome.

This means you’ll be waiting quite a while to collect more of this Flower. If you’re not sure what to do while you wait, you might consider learning the best order for unlocking The Storybook Vale biomes or cooking all The Storybook Vale recipes. You can also work on acquiring Volcanic Rock, Salt Crystal, and Lamprey if you’d rather stay close to the areas where Slate Gray Roses spawn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
