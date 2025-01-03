Your knowledge of the residents residing in your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley is tested during special events like the Frost & Fairies Star Path. One of the trickiest tasks you’ll come across asks you to give favorite gifts to an elemental force of nature.

There are lots of unique villagers around the valley, which means it can be tough to remember everything about each one. This task is fairly straightforward once you know who it refers to, though, so here’s how to give favorite gifts to an elemental force of nature in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is the elemental force of nature in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’re looking for a powerful character who is often mistaken for a princess or queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The elemental force of nature in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Elsa from the Frozen Realm and films. This can be an especially tricky task to figure out if you haven’t fully seen both Frozen and Frozen II since she goes on quite a journey throughout them.

Elsa starts off as the queen of Arendelle in Frozen but steps down by the end of Frozen II to become an elemental force instead so she can more freely use her frosty powers to help unite nature with humanity. As Elsa becomes the fifth guardian spirit of the forest, her chocolate-loving sister takes over as the queen of Arendelle which means she rescinds the responsibilities that come with being a queen in favor of joining the other elemental spirits.

If you’re not super familiar with the Frozen films, there’s a good chance you had no idea who this task was referring to. Elsa is generally thought of as a Disney queen or princess, and although she used to be both, she’s technically neither anymore which makes this an understandably tricky duty to solve if you’re not caught up on her lore.

You also may have guessed other characters around the valley before Elsa since there are many powerful individuals hanging around. Moana has some elemental-like powers since she has a connection with the ocean and can manipulate water, Maui is an imposing demigod who can do just about anything, and there’s an array of powerful sorcerers with all kinds of magical skills, including Merlin, Fairy Godmother, Ursula, and Jafar. The only individual who counts for this task is Elsa, though, so make sure you seek her out and ignore the rest to complete this duty.

Give favorite gifts to an elemental force of nature in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can oftentimes find Elsa in her ice cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the give favorite gifts to an elemental force of nature duty in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, you need to gift Elsa four of her favorite items of the day. This task takes a minimum of two days since she only has three favorite gifts each day, but you do get to claim 20 Tokens for completing it.

Elsa’s requested items are randomly selected each day which means they’ll sometimes be easy to acquire and make but other times they may be tricky to get ahold of. Give her as many gifts as you can get ahold of on the first day but don’t worry too much if you can’t give her all three since there will be new options on the following day.

If you’re looking to earn more Tokens you can spend in the Star Path event, there are lots of other tricky duties worth tackling. You can cook a fairly fancy dinner, give a clumsy villager his favorites, talk with Toontown residents, and spend time with Duckburg’s finest.

You can catch her using her elemental powers quite often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done giving Elsa gifts and working through additional Star Path tasks, there’s plenty of other work to be done around the village. Next, you might learn all critter schedules so you can work on befriending all of them, discover the best order to unlock The Storybook Vale biomes, or complete the Islands in the Sky quest to gain access to Floating Islands.

