There are lots of cryptic tasks you have to solve in the Frost & Fairies Star Path event if you want to claim all of the available rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these duties asks you to spend time with Duckburg’s finest.

The valley is full of unique villagers, so figuring out who this one is referencing can be tough. It’s an easy task to finish once you know who you’re looking for, so here’s how to spend time with Duckburg’s finest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is Duckburg’s finest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Keep an eye on your Star Coins when he’s around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Duckburg’s finest is Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s the fictional city he’s from in various Disney projects, including films and comics. It’s not something he talks about often in the valley, so this is a decently vague reference to know unless you’re familiar with Scrooge McDuck’s story outside of the game.

This task can also be tricky because Scrooge McDuck isn’t the only duck wandering around the valley. There’s also Daisy and Donald Duck, and although they too call Duckburg home, only Scrooge McDuck is considered Duckburg’s finest. You might personally think one of them should be called Duckburg’s finest, but for the purposes of this task, you must hang out with Scrooge McDuck since hanging out with Daisy, Donald, or any other character won’t count.

How to complete the spend time with Duckburg’s finest duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the spend time with Duckburg’s finest duty for the Frost & Fairies Star Path event, you need to hang out with Scrooge McDuck for five minutes. You can do whatever you want during this time since you’ll make progress as long as he’s at your side.

If you’re not sure what to do while hanging out with him, the best option is to work on whatever role you have assigned to him. He’s a digging specialist for me, so I went digging during this time to make use of the bonuses he provides.

Scrooge McDuck is a special villager since he has to be present for you to buy items at the shop. If you need something from the store while hanging out with him, just head inside with him still following you and interact with him like you usually would to purchase whatever you need.

You get a fairly decent Token reward for finishing this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hangout tasks in Star Path events can sometimes be quite glitchy, so if you have trouble finishing this task, end the hangout session and start it up again immediately after. When I did this task, the progress stopped counting at four minutes and it wouldn’t complete even after I stayed with him for an extra five minutes.

I told Scrooge McDuck goodbye and the task was then finally completed, so try this method if you run into any issues. If this doesn’t work, you may need to restart your game or report the issue to Gameloft through the Disney Dreamlight Valley bug tracker Trello board.

Finishing this task gets you 15 Tokens to spend on the Frost & Fairies Star Path. This is a really great reward for how easy this duty is to complete, so it’s certainly worth tackling once you unlock it in the event.

