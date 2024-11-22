The Storybook Vale has lots of unique recipes available for you to cook up in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You have to acquire unique ingredients from around the island to make them, and one of the trickier ones to find is Salt Crystal.

Salt Crystal likely isn’t where you’d expect it to be, so tracking it down can be tough. Acquiring it is also dependent on luck which means it might take a while to obtain. If you’re struggling to find this item, here’s how to get Salt Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Salt Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s certainly not where you might expect it to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Salt Crystal can be obtained by fishing anywhere in the Everafter biome, but you must fish only in still water to have a chance of acquiring this item. You cannot find Salt Crystal when fishing in colored ripple spots, including white bubble spots, blue bubble spots, and gold bubble spots.

Instead, you need to cast your fishing rod into calm, clear water only. This gives you a lot more space to fish since most water is still. Unfortunately, even when you’re fishing in the right place, there’s only a chance you’ll find Salt Crystal.

Salt Crystal is not a guaranteed drop, so you might fish up something else like Cod instead. It does seem to be decently common though. As long as you’re lucky, you should be able to catch quite a lot of it.

You might think you can find this ingredient on sale at one of Goofy’s Stalls or as a drop from mining a rock node, but you’ll only ever come across it by fishing. It certainly has a strange collection method, but you’ll need to fish for it frequently if you want to cook all The Storybook Vale recipes, as it’s an essential ingredient in many different dishes.

Choose any still and clear part of the water to cast your line into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Salt Crystal locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Salt Crystal can be found in all bodies of fishable water throughout Everafter. This includes rivers, lakes, ponds, and any other type of water you come across that you can toss your fishing hook into. Everafter is vast, which means you may have a hard time finding water to fish in, so here’s a breakdown of all the areas you can check to find Salt Crystal.

The Wild Woods in Everafter.

in Everafter. Teapot Falls in Everafter.

in Everafter. The Fallen Fortress in Everafter.

in Everafter. The Beanstalk Marshes in Everafter.

Salt Crystal can be found just about anywhere in Everafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Regardless of where you decide to work on fishing for Salt Crystal, make sure you bring a companion who specializes in fishing with you. I assigned the fishing role to Moana and brought her along for the journey, which resulted in me acquiring an extra Salt Crystal almost every time I caught one.

While you can use certain craftable potions to increase the drop rates for most collectible items around the valley, none of them work for Salt Crystal. You would need a fishing potion for this one, but both of the fishing ones you can craft are designed to turn white ripple spots gold, which doesn’t help you here. The only bonus you can get comes from bringing a villager to help out with your efforts, so always invite one before you start.

Some other tricky items worth working on acquiring next are Volcanic Rock and Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs. You also might want to keep an eye out for critters wandering around the Vale so you can find and feed Baby Dragons, Owls, and Pegasus when you come across them.

