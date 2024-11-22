The Storybook Vale has many exclusive types of creatures, ingredients, and items available for you to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many of them can be pretty tricky to find and acquire, as is the case with the rare Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab.

There aren’t a ton of special Fish and Seafood around the Vale, but the ones you can acquire are rather unique. You have to fish at specific places in the right ripple color spots to unlock them, so here’s how to catch Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This might be the cutest creature you can catch while fishing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs in gold ripple spots throughout The Bind biome at The Storybook Vale. They are exclusive to this biome and the DLC area, so you’ll never find them anywhere else.

All Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can fish up Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs in any body of water you can reach with your fishing rod in The Bind as long as you find a gold ripple spot to fish out of. You’ll never catch them from any other colored spot or still water, so you need to search until you find gold to get them.

The Bind region has lots of accessible water. Be sure to cross the narrow stone bridges leading over the water to the middle of the area since you can access some new fishing spots when doing so.

If you’re unsure where to start looking, here are all the areas you can check for gold ripple spots around The Bind. There might not always be gold spots in the water, so if you don’t see any, fish at other colored spots to clear them away and make room for gold ones to spawn.

They only swim in water around The Bind biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re still not having any luck finding gold ripple spots, consider making Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait to make the process easier. Both potions can be applied to your fishing rod to instantly turn white ripple spots into gold ones, making catching Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs much simpler.

To make each potion, you need to gather and use the following items at any crafting station.

Miracle Fishing Bait requires 10 Vitalys Crystals, five Red Algae, and 500 Dreamlight.

requires 10 Vitalys Crystals, five Red Algae, and 500 Dreamlight. Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait requires 20 Vitalys Crystals, 10 Red Algae, and 1,000 Dreamlight.

How to get Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You must complete the fishing minigame at a golden ripple spot four times to catch a Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab. The process for catching this creature is no different from any other Fish or Seafood you can find around the village. Since it’s found in a gold ripple spot, it’s the most difficult type to catch, and it might take you a few tries to get it right.

Before you try to catch Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crabs, ask a villager who specializes in fishing to hang out. Doing so means they might find extra when you manage to catch one which makes acquiring many of these creatures much easier.

If you’re interested in finding more creatures around the island, consider working on finding and befriending Baby Dragons, Pegasus, and Owls next. You also might want to get to work cooking All The Storybook Vale recipes so you have plenty of energy to traverse around the island with ease.

