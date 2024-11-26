There are many unique Fish and Seafood swimming around each island in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many of them are tricky to catch, especially if you don’t know where to look, as is the case with the elusive Lamprey.

Lamprey is one of the toughest creatures you can fish up. It’s exceptionally rare, and even when you do manage to find it, it doesn’t reel in easily. It’s much simpler if you know exactly where to find it though, so here’s how to catch Lamprey in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Lamprey in Disney Dreamlight Valley

That’s a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find and catch Lamprey from golden ripple spots throughout the Everafter biome in The Storybook Vale. This Fish is exclusively found in this area, so you’ll never come across it anywhere else.

Lamprey is a The Storybook Vale Fish only, so you must have this DLC installed if you want to catch one. It’s a key creature to have for certain quests, may occasionally be a villager’s favorite item of the day, and is also great for cooking many The Storybook Vale recipes.

All Lamprey locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lamprey can be found in any body of water you can throw the line from your Royal Fishing Rod into around the Everafter biome as long as you’re fishing in a gold bubble spot. There are plenty of excellent areas to fish throughout all four regions in this biome, so here’s a breakdown of all the spots you can check.

The Wild Woods in Everafter.

Teapot Falls in Everafter.

The Fallen Fortress in Everafter.

The Beanstalk Marshes in Everafter.

It’s tough to find, but there are lots of spots you can check for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to get Lamprey in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to complete the fishing minigame at a golden ripple spot around Everafter four times to successfully catch a Lamprey. Gold bubble spots are the most difficult ones to catch fish from, so it might take you a few tries to successfully get a Lamprey. Luckily, the process for fishing in the Vale is the same as it is anywhere else, so you should already have a considerable amount of experience with this gameplay mechanic.

Since gold bubble spots can be very rare and tough to find, one of the best ways to make catching Lamprey easier is by using Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait. Both potions can be crafted and applied to your Royal Fishing Rod to turn all white ripple spots you fish into gold ones. This makes catching Lamprey super easy and efficient, although making the potions is a bit costly.

Miracle Fishing Bait requires 10 Vitalys Crystals, five Red Algae, and 500 Dreamlight. It lasts for 10 ripple spots.

requires 10 Vitalys Crystals, five Red Algae, and 500 Dreamlight. It lasts for 10 ripple spots. Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait requires 20 Vitalys Crystals, 10 Red Algae, and 1,000 Dreamlight. It lasts for 25 ripple spots.

You should also ensure you bring along a fishing companion when hunting for Lamprey. As long as you have a villager who specializes in this skill at your side, there’s a chance you’ll find extra Lamprey whenever you do manage to catch one. This is a helpful bonus on its own, but especially useful in combination with one of the potions you can craft.

Always bring one of your fishing allies with you before you start searching for a Lamprey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re up for finding more tricky Fish and Seafood around the Vale, consider working on catching a Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab next. If you’d rather do something else, there are plenty of other options like mining all Gems in The Storybook Vale, finding and feeding Pegasus, completing the tricky A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest, or acquiring Volcanic Rock.

