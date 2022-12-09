The long-awaited update for Gameloft’s hit life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived and players are beginning to sink their teeth into the exciting new content. But once you’ve finished meeting the latest Disney characters or cooking some new recipes, you may decide to explore one of the brand new activities: potion making.

Once you’ve started exploring and doing missions in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Uncharted Space update, Merlin will greet you and introduce you to some brand-new potions that require never-before-seen ingredients to make.

If you’d like to make the potion that will enhance your fishing rod, Miracle Fishing Bait will significantly increase the fish you find for a short period. And to make this Miracle Enchantment you’re going to need Red Algae.

Here’s how to get Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to get Red Algae in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to do a lot of fishing.

Red Algae has a very rare chance to drop alongside the fish or seaweed you catch from fishing. Red Algae can drop from any fish in any body of water, so feel free to head to whatever zone you desire when attempting to catch this recently added ingredient.

The chance of Red Algae dropping is quite low, so just keep fishing and you’ll get the new ingredient eventually.