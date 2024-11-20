The Storybook Vale has a unique game mechanic called trials that present difficult puzzles for you to solve in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The first one you’ll come across is the Fairy Tale Trial in the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest.

This trial has a lot of complex puzzles in it, which makes it a tricky task to complete. It’s an easy one to get stuck on, so here’s how to complete A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lots of puzzles are waiting to be solved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest, you need to solve a series of intricate puzzles throughout the Fairy Tale Trial. This quest has a lot of tricky parts to navigate though, so here’s a full breakdown of how to tackle all parts of it.

Explore the Fairy Tale Trial

Investigate the doorway

Prove the wolf isn’t a wolf

Find the Wolfish Slippers

Find the Eau de Wolf

Find the Howling Gramophone

Complete Not By The Hair On My Chinny Chin Chin

Bring the evidence to the door

Interact with the corruption

Build Flynn Rider’s house

Explore the Fairy Tale Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After entering the portal to start this quest, clear any Inkies blocking your path and approach the golden wheel near the right corner of the room to begin exploring the Fairy Tale Trial. Do a spin with your Royal Net to activate it and unlock the door in the center of the room. Head through it to unlock the next task in this quest.

Investigate the mysterious, growling doorway in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Someone’s pretending to be a wolf, but who could it be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re inside the main chamber, head straight through the room to find and investigate the mysterious, growling doorway at the end of it. Interact with the door once you’re by it.

A voice will respond from the other side and you’ll quickly realize it’s just someone pretending to be a wolf rather than an actual wolf as Merida had feared. The person behind the door is adamant they’re a real wolf though, so you need to gather evidence to disprove them.

Prove the wolf of the wilds isn’t really a wolf

To get the person behind the door to come out, you need to acquire three pieces of evidence so you can disprove him. This means you need to:

Disprove what big feet he has.

Disprove the wolfish smell he has.

Disprove what a fierce howl he has.

Find the Wolfish Slippers to disprove what big feet he has

To disprove what big feet he has, you need to find the Wolfish Slippers the fake wolf wears. Head to the left side of the room from the growling door and locate a golden wheel surrounded by Petrified Wood. Use your Royal Pickaxe, which got an upgrade to break this item during the Welcome to Storybook Vale quest, to clear the way.

Switch to your Royal Net and perform a spin with it to activate the golden wheel. Once the wheel has spun around, head left to proceed through the now unlocked doorway.

Perform a quick spin to unlock the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the center of this room, you’ll find a four-part puzzle that needs to be solved. There are four numbers, each of which needs to be aligned with a symbol. There’s a podium with a book on it by this puzzle that tells you hints as to which symbol belongs with each number can be found hidden around the room.

You can take the time to hunt each one down, but it’s not necessary to finish this puzzle since you can activate the right answers immediately. Here’s what symbol goes with each number and what your completed puzzle will look like.

Number Symbol I Wolf II Castle III Dragon IV Magic symbol

Only one symbol matches each number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all the numbers are aligned with the correct symbol, the Wolfish Slippers will spawn in front of the puzzle. Pick them up so you can disprove what big feet the fake wolf has.

Find the Eau de Wolf to disprove the wolfish smell he has

To disprove the wolfish smell the imposter has, you need to uncover how he makes his scent. From the growling door, turn right, and head up the stairs to find a golden wheel. Smack it with your Royal Net to unlock the door near the bottom of the stairs. Head inside and make your way up to the podium with a note on it.

This note hints at how the fake wolf makes his wolfish scent, so if you can recreate it, you can disprove that he’s a wolf. You need three ingredients to make the Eau de Wolf scent, all of which can be found on the tables near the podium. Head over to the tables and grab:

One Wolf Fur

One Oil

One Woodland Pine Fragrance

Once you have all three items from the tables, bring them over to the cooking station by the book podium. Toss them in to cook Eau de Wolf and officially complete this part of the quest.

You’re going to expose this imposter in no time now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the Howling Gramophone to disprove what a fierce howl he has

To disprove what a fierce howl the fake wolf has, locate the light green question mark on the ground in the main chamber with a book podium next to it. This is to the right of the door you went into to make the Eau de Wolf.

Equip your Royal Shovel and dig the question mark. Keep digging this spot until the icon that’s displayed is a castle. It only took me two times to find this symbol, but it might be randomized which means you may need to dig a few more times to get it. As soon as the icon appears, you can head through the doorway in front of it.

Keep digging until you get the symbol you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not By The Hair On My Chinny Chin Chin quest

Inside this room, you’ll find a puzzle and the Not By The Hair On My Chinny Chin Chin mini-quest that’s part of A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing will begin. If you approach the podium with a book in the center of the room, you’ll learn some hints to help you figure out how to solve it. For this puzzle, you need to rearrange the three items in front of you in the correct order based on the famous story of The Three Little Pigs.

Start by entering Furniture mode. Once you’re in this mode, you need to:

Hint Solution Place something that’s easiest to blow away by huffing and puffing in the first construction zone. Move the Straw to the area that’s marked with “I.” Place something just a little bit sturdier in the second construction zone. Move the Wood to the area that’s marked with “II.” Place something that no big bad wolf could ever blow down in the third construction zone. Move the Bricks to the area that’s marked with “III.”

Your puzzle should look like this once you place the items in the right spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the three items have been moved to the correct boxes, exit Furniture mode and walk around the left side of the puzzle to the back of the room. Pick up the Howling Gramophone from the table so you can now disprove what a fierce howl the fake wolf has.

Bring the evidence to the door

After you’ve gathered all three items, return to the growling door in the center of the trial chamber to show the fake wolf the evidence you’ve acquired. The door will then come down and you’ll come face to face with none other than Flynn Rider from Tangled. He was under the effects of a curse from Maleficient, but you helped free him. He’s not quite sure how he got there, but he thinks the corruption behind him had something to do with it.

Interact with the source of the corruption

Walk past Flynn Rider and approach the corruption in the middle of the room. Interact with it to grow a piece of a massive beanstalk leading up to Maleficient’s castle in the sky. Now that the trial is complete, the final step in this quest is to give Flynn Rider a place to live.

Place Flynn Rider’s house

Enter Furniture mode and place the outline for Flynn Rider’s home anywhere around the Vale. Once it’s down, walk up to the Scrooge McDuck sign in front of it and spend 10,000 Star Coins to build it. Flynn will then officially be unlocked as a villager and the A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing quest can be concluded by talking to him one last time.

