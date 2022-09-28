How to get Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Four out of the five members of Disney’s Fab Five are in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but not all of them are available at the beginning of the game. Players will need to save some of them from the depths of the Valley’s Night Thorns.

Donald Duck is one such character that players will have to discover in their journey through the Valley while they uncover its secrets. The good news is that Donald isn’t hard to get a hold of, and he’s in one of the cheaper areas to unlock with Dreamlight.

Players will need to unlock the Forest of Valor to get to Donald, which costs 5,000 Dreamlight. Once unlocked, you’ll find Kristoff standing by the pillar on the side of the forest closest to the Plaza. He will tell you that Donald Duck got lost in a portal and is in limbo in a place called the Dark Grove.

How to complete the quest to get Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Step through the portal near Kristoff and you’ll find one of Donald’s feathers. Return to Kristoff, who will direct you to Merlin. The wizard will then ask you to craft an Enchanted Feather, which will help lead you to Donald when you return to the Dark Grove.

To craft the magical item, you’ll need Donald’s feather, two Emeralds, a Vile Herb, and four Dream Shards. Emeralds can be found by mining the rock spots in the Forest of Valor, Dream Shards are found by clearing out small Night Thorns, and the Vile Herb will be on one of the tree branches in the Dark Grove. Once you have all of the ingredients, head back to Merlin and he’ll make the Enchanted Feather for you.

With the Enchanted Feather in your inventory, head back to the Dark Grove and it’ll lead you to Donald. Once you find him, he’ll be brought back to the Valley and you’ll then be able to help him fix up his house and start fostering your relationship with him.