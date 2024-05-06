One of the A Day At Disney Star Path tasks you’ll come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley asks you to craft something for your critter. This is quite vague, which means you may be unsure what you need to do to finish this task and claim those Mickey Mouse Tokens.

As long as you have the resources you need and you know what needs to be done, this Star Path duty is one of the easiest ones to finish fairly quickly, so here’s how to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

There are many to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to make three critter-related items at a crafting station, which includes both critter homes and critter toys. There are six items that count for this task, which are:

Flying Companion Feeder Five Softwood Five Wheat Five Clay Two Red Bell Flowers

Fuzzy Friend Companion Dish Five Clay Five Wheat Two Red Bell Flowers

Pixar Companion Ball Three Red Bell Flowers Five Yellow Daisies Five Blue Hydrangeas

Cozy Companion Home 15 Softwood Five Sunflowers Five White & Red Hydrangeas One Topaz

Playful Companion Pinwheel Five Softwood Five Fiber Five Pink Hydrangeas

Tropical Companion Home 15 Tropical Wood One Spinel 10 Bamboo Three Green Glass-Like Flowers



All six critter items can be crafted at any crafting station and are found in the Functional Items crafting section. Each item is unlocked automatically as a craftable item except for the Tropical Companion Home, which is A Rift in Time exclusive unlocked during The Housewarming quest.

Critters will eat, relax, play with, and otherwise interact with the items you place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any three critter items work for this task and you can also craft the same item three times if you don’t want to make the others. Once you have three of these items made, the A Day At Disney Star Path duty will be marked as complete and you can then claim 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens for your efforts.

You don’t have to place the items you made down in the world, but if you do, you can assign some critters to interact with them. As long as you don’t make the critters you assigned your traveling companion, they’ll hang around the toys or homes you made and interact with them. You can assign all critters you’ve unlocked to these items regardless of whether they’re ones you purchased from the Premium Shop or ones you befriended around the valley.

