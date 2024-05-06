The player with some critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Give your critters some fun items to interact with.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 6, 2024 12:36 pm

One of the A Day At Disney Star Path tasks you’ll come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley asks you to craft something for your critter. This is quite vague, which means you may be unsure what you need to do to finish this task and claim those Mickey Mouse Tokens.

Recommended Videos

As long as you have the resources you need and you know what needs to be done, this Star Path duty is one of the easiest ones to finish fairly quickly, so here’s how to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

Some craftable critter items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are many to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to make three critter-related items at a crafting station, which includes both critter homes and critter toys. There are six items that count for this task, which are:

  • Flying Companion Feeder
    • Five Softwood
    • Five Wheat
    • Five Clay
    • Two Red Bell Flowers
  • Fuzzy Friend Companion Dish
    • Five Clay
    • Five Wheat
    • Two Red Bell Flowers
  • Pixar Companion Ball
    • Three Red Bell Flowers
    • Five Yellow Daisies
    • Five Blue Hydrangeas
  • Cozy Companion Home
    • 15 Softwood
    • Five Sunflowers
    • Five White & Red Hydrangeas
    • One Topaz
  • Playful Companion Pinwheel
    • Five Softwood
    • Five Fiber
    • Five Pink Hydrangeas
  • Tropical Companion Home
    • 15 Tropical Wood
    • One Spinel
    • 10 Bamboo
    • Three Green Glass-Like Flowers

All six critter items can be crafted at any crafting station and are found in the Functional Items crafting section. Each item is unlocked automatically as a craftable item except for the Tropical Companion Home, which is A Rift in Time exclusive unlocked during The Housewarming quest.

Critters using the critter items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Critters will eat, relax, play with, and otherwise interact with the items you place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any three critter items work for this task and you can also craft the same item three times if you don’t want to make the others. Once you have three of these items made, the A Day At Disney Star Path duty will be marked as complete and you can then claim 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens for your efforts.

You don’t have to place the items you made down in the world, but if you do, you can assign some critters to interact with them. As long as you don’t make the critters you assigned your traveling companion, they’ll hang around the toys or homes you made and interact with them. You can assign all critters you’ve unlocked to these items regardless of whether they’re ones you purchased from the Premium Shop or ones you befriended around the valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to harvest a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A garden with lots of crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to harvest a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article Who is the villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
A bunch of Disney Dreamlight Valley characters gathered together.
Category: Disney
Disney
Who is the villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete an Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley
befriending Oswald
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete an Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to harvest a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A garden with lots of crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to harvest a cooling herb in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article Who is the villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
A bunch of Disney Dreamlight Valley characters gathered together.
Category: Disney
Disney
Who is the villager from Colombia in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete an Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley
befriending Oswald
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete an Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 4, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.