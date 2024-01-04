How to complete The Housewarming in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Getting Rapunzel adjusted to Eternity Isle reopening again is no easy task and one of the many important quests along this journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley is The Housewarming.

The Housewarming quest is an especially long and tricky one, so here’s how you can successfully complete this quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you unlock The Housewarming in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Housewarming quest has a couple of specific prerequisites you have to meet to unlock it.

Purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass to access Eternity Isle.

to access Eternity Isle. Level two friendship with Rapunzel .

with . Unlock The Grove area in the Wild Tangle biome for 4,000 Mist.

area in the for 4,000 Mist. Unlock The Promenade region in the Wild Tangle biome for 6,000 Mist.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Housewarming quest guide

To start this quest, you need to head over to Rapunzel’s Tower since fixing it up is the first task she needs help with.

Where is Rapunzel’s Tower in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Rapunzel’s Tower starts off in The Grove region of the Wild Tangle. As long as you haven’t moved it elsewhere, this is where her house will be found.

It’s near the top of The Grove region. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Rapunzel will meet you at the entrance to her home. Talk with her and she tells you her house needs some specific materials to be repaired.

For the next part of this quest, you need to gather:

Four Zinc

Four Tin

30 Soil

How to get Zinc in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Zinc can be found by mining rock spots around the Wild Tangle biome. You can find it by mining in:

The Grasslands

The Grove

The Promenade

The Lagoon

Any rock spot you mine in the right biome may contain Zinc. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Tin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tin can be found by mining the rock spots around the dry Glittering Dunes biome located on the west side of Eternity Isle. You can find it in:

The Plains

The Wastes

The Oasis

The Borderlands

How to get Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Soil is a fairly common and general resource that can be obtained in two different ways, which are by digging it up in certain biomes or crafting it at any crafting table.

You can dig up Soil in all of the following areas.

Dreamlight Valley Plaza Peaceful Meadow Forest of Valor Glade of Trust Frosted Heights Forgotten Lands Sunlit Plateau

Eternity Isle Ancient’s Landing The Docks The Courtyard The Ruins The Overlook



Soil can also be crafted at any crafting station using Rich Soil. This crafting conversion is located in the Refined Materials section and one Rich Soil creates five regular Soil.

This is a great way to obtain a ton of Soil very quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

None of these materials have to be gathered fresh, so if you have any of them stored away or already gathered, they can be used for the quest. These items only count when they’re in your personal inventory, though, so be sure to pull them out of a chest if you want to use them for this quest.

Once you have all of the required materials gathered, find Rapunzel to give them to her. She might be wandering around Eternity Isle or the main valley, dining at Chez Remy, or sleeping depending on what time of day it is when you are searching for her, so check Rapunzel’s schedule if you don’t know where to look.

After giving her the materials, follow Rapunzel back to her home so you can officially fix up the door. Talk with her and the pesky Night Thorns covering her door will vanish using the resources you gathered and your trusty Royal Hourglass magic.

Her house looks a lot better now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Search Eternity Isle for Rapunzel’s missing treasures

For the next piece of this quest, Rapunzel asks if you can help her find some missing items Mother Gothel claims to have “accidentally” lost all around Eternity Isle using your Royal Hourglass. These items are:

A Wall Clock near The Docks

A Cast-Iron Pan near The Oasis

A Handheld Lantern near The Grasslands

A Purple Cushion near The Promenade

How to find Rapunzel’s treasures in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To find each of Rapunzel’s four missing treasures for The Housewarming quest, you need to visit each of the four different locations and use your Royal Hourglass to uncover them as hidden treasures. You can find hidden treasure by following the direction of the blue half-circle that appears around your Royal Hourglass until it turns light yellow then gold.

All four treasures can spawn anywhere within their designated biome, so you just have to keep using the Royal Hourglass until you find them.

Wall Clock near The Docks

I found the Wall Clock in The Docks right in front of Eve’s ship over in the west region of this area.

This area is pretty large, so it took me a while to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Cast-Iron Pan near The Oasis

The Cast-Iron Pan appeared when I pulled treasure through time near the small pond in The Oasis. This is the same location you can visit to find many exclusive fish like the Dunebopper.

This item appeared right by the water for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Handheld Lantern near The Grasslands

I found the Handheld Lantern by using my Royal Hourglass in the top left corner of the middle part of The Grasslands region.

This one was especially tough to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Purple Cushion near The Promenade

The Purple Cushion was next to the ramp leading from The Promenade into The Borderlands.

You now have all four items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all four items, talk to Rapunzel again. Just like last time, she might be found anywhere depending on what time of day it is when you are searching for her.

Rapunzel then asks you to place all of her items back where they originally were and gives you a painting to show where they need to go. Head inside her tower for the next part of this quest.

Return Rapunzel’s treasures to their places

The painting shows you where each of the four items needs to be placed in Rapunzel’s Tower.

Interact with Rapunzel’s hanging chair to place the Purple Cushion on it.

to place the on it. Approach her crafting and painting table to replace the Wall Clock.

to replace the Place her Handheld Lantern on the end table by her bed.

on the by her bed. Interact with the wall by the door to place the Cast-Iron Pan.

Help make Rapunzel’s home feel like home again. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After all four items are back where they belong, find Rapunzel once again. She then asks you to help with one final task, which is making a home for the local capybaras.

Craft a Tropical Companion Home

The final piece of this quest is to craft a Tropical Companion Home for the capybaras. This task requires you to gather:

15 Tropical Wood Rapunzel gives you 10 and the other five can be gathered from around the Wild Tangle region.

10 Bamboo Can be found anywhere in the Wild Tangle area.

One Spinel Can be mined from rock spots in The Grove or The Promenade.

Three Grass-Like Flowers Rapunzel gives you all three, but you can gather more from The Plains or The Wastes.



Head to any crafting station once you have all the materials to craft the Tropical Companion Home, which is found in the Functional Items section. Place this house down anywhere around the Wild Tangle region.

Track down Rapunzel for one final chat, where she thanks you for all of your hard work before The Housewarming quest is officially complete. There are still lots of other complex quests to tackle around Eternity Isle like Diamond in the Rough and The Ones That Got Away, so your work to restore peace to this region is far from over.