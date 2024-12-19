How to complete A Home for the Holidays festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The annual Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley has many secret quests for you to complete. These duties are tough to finish since you’re given no information outside of the task name, as is the case with A Home for the Holidays.

Recommended Videos

The name of this quest gives you a slight hint as to what needs to be done, but it’s not a ton of information to work with which means you may need some help figuring it out. Here’s how to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your home is going to feel quite cozy after this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the special A Home for the Holidays task in the Gift of Giving event, you need to place five festive furniture pieces in your home. These can be any items you like that qualify as festive, but all five must be placed inside to make progress in this task.

There are lots of festive decorative items that can only be placed outside, but you need to avoid these for this task. Instead, head inside any of your placed homes to access items that fit within your house.

You can place down any five items you like as long as they’re considered festive. This also means you can place duplicates or even five of the exact same item to complete this task. I personally used a Yule Goat, a Holiday Feast Chair, a Tree of Holiday Cheer, a Kinara, and a Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery to finish this quest, but there are plenty of other options to choose from.

The items you place can be removed as soon as you claim your reward, so don’t worry too much about where you place them. If you’re not up for decorating, just put them down wherever and get rid of them once you have your prize.

All A Home for the Holidays festive furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Many of the objects that count can be crafted which makes them fairly easy to acquire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Items that count as festive furniture for the A Home for the Holidays task include any item that’s decorated for the winter holiday season. This generally means items decked out with red, green, and gold, snowy accents, lights, and other such classic Christmas designs.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to filter the Furniture catalog for this theme, so here’s a list of all eligible festive items and how to get them if you’re having trouble with this task.

Item How to get Holiday Feast Chair Can be crafted with five Hardwood and three Fabric. Tree of Holiday Cheer Can be crafted with 15 Glass, 10 Fabric, 25 Sugarcane, and three Topaz. Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery Can be crafted with five Clay, one Gold Ingot, and one Fabric. Snowy Festive Window Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 504 Star Coins. Festive Windows Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future. Menorah Can be crafted with one Gold Ingot and nine Soya. Cozy Festive Hearth Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future. Kinara Can be crafted with three Softwood and seven Soya. Small Round Gift Box Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins. Menorah Rug Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins. Festive Garland Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future. Snow Kid Can be crafted with eight Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles. Big Pile of Gifts Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Gift bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones. Small Gift Box Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins. Pile of Gifts Reward for completing the Ho! Ho! Ho! festive task. Festive Dinner Table Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future. Snow Lady Can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles. Small Fancy Gift Box Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins. Round Wintery Mickey Rug Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future. Santa’s Gift-Laden Sleigh Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Exterior Set bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones. Round Festive Fir Carpet Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins. Classic Snowman Can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles. Hot Cocoa Stand Was previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Exterior Set bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones. Large Round Gift Box Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins. Yule Goat Can be crafted with 20 Wheat and two Fabric. Haughty Snowman Can be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Crystal, two Fabric, and two Rubies. Large Gift Box Can be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins.

A Home for the Holidays duty reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s one of my favorite rugs in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The reward for finishing the Home for the Holidays duty is a blue Winter Carpet with intricate white details. You don’t come across new Rug options very often, so this is a great item worth adding to your collection.

If you’re up for more holiday tasks, you may want to tackle catching all Festive Fish or crafting the secret snowman next. The Frost & Fairies Star Path event is also running alongside the Gift of Giving event, so be sure to work through those duties too if you want to earn plenty of magical icy rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy