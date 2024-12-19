Forgot password
A player dressed as a reindeer standing with her arms up smiling in a room decorated with festive holiday decorations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney
General

How to complete A Home for the Holidays festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Deck the halls with some winter decorations to complete this quest.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 19, 2024 01:33 pm

The annual Gift of Giving event in Disney Dreamlight Valley has many secret quests for you to complete. These duties are tough to finish since you’re given no information outside of the task name, as is the case with A Home for the Holidays.

The name of this quest gives you a slight hint as to what needs to be done, but it’s not a ton of information to work with which means you may need some help figuring it out. Here’s how to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player with reindeer antlers and ears smiling with her eyes closed and a christmas fireplace behind her in disney dreamlight valley.
Your home is going to feel quite cozy after this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the special A Home for the Holidays task in the Gift of Giving event, you need to place five festive furniture pieces in your home. These can be any items you like that qualify as festive, but all five must be placed inside to make progress in this task.

There are lots of festive decorative items that can only be placed outside, but you need to avoid these for this task. Instead, head inside any of your placed homes to access items that fit within your house.

You can place down any five items you like as long as they’re considered festive. This also means you can place duplicates or even five of the exact same item to complete this task. I personally used a Yule Goat, a Holiday Feast Chair, a Tree of Holiday Cheer, a Kinara, and a Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery to finish this quest, but there are plenty of other options to choose from.

The items you place can be removed as soon as you claim your reward, so don’t worry too much about where you place them. If you’re not up for decorating, just put them down wherever and get rid of them once you have your prize.

All A Home for the Holidays festive furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player with reindeer antlers and ears standing at a crafting station thinking about what to craft with several festive crafting options displayed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Many of the objects that count can be crafted which makes them fairly easy to acquire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Items that count as festive furniture for the A Home for the Holidays task include any item that’s decorated for the winter holiday season. This generally means items decked out with red, green, and gold, snowy accents, lights, and other such classic Christmas designs.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to filter the Furniture catalog for this theme, so here’s a list of all eligible festive items and how to get them if you’re having trouble with this task.

ItemHow to get
Holiday Feast ChairCan be crafted with five Hardwood and three Fabric.
Tree of Holiday CheerCan be crafted with 15 Glass, 10 Fabric, 25 Sugarcane, and three Topaz.
Holiday Feast Plate and CutleryCan be crafted with five Clay, one Gold Ingot, and one Fabric.
Snowy Festive WindowCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 504 Star Coins.
Festive WindowsWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future.
MenorahCan be crafted with one Gold Ingot and nine Soya.
Cozy Festive HearthWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future.
KinaraCan be crafted with three Softwood and seven Soya.
Small Round Gift BoxCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins.
Menorah RugCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins.
Festive GarlandWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future.
Snow KidCan be crafted with eight Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles.
Big Pile of GiftsWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Gift bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones.
Small Gift BoxCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins.
Pile of GiftsReward for completing the Ho! Ho! Ho! festive task.
Festive Dinner TableWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future.
Snow LadyCan be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles.
Small Fancy Gift BoxCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 450 Star Coins.
Round Wintery Mickey RugWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. May return as a Premium Shop item in the future.
Santa’s Gift-Laden SleighWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Exterior Set bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones.
Round Festive Fir CarpetCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins.
Classic SnowmanCan be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Carrot, two Fabric, and three Pebbles.
Hot Cocoa StandWas previously obtainable through the Festive Star Path event. Can now be acquired through the Holiday Exterior Set bundle in the Premium Shop for 1,200 Moonstones.
Large Round Gift BoxCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins.
Yule GoatCan be crafted with 20 Wheat and two Fabric.
Haughty SnowmanCan be crafted with 10 Snowballs, one Crystal, two Fabric, and two Rubies.
Large Gift BoxCan be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s shop for 600 Star Coins.

A Home for the Holidays duty reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player with reindeer antlers and ears taking a picture with a blue winter rug in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s one of my favorite rugs in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The reward for finishing the Home for the Holidays duty is a blue Winter Carpet with intricate white details. You don’t come across new Rug options very often, so this is a great item worth adding to your collection.

If you’re up for more holiday tasks, you may want to tackle catching all Festive Fish or crafting the secret snowman next. The Frost & Fairies Star Path event is also running alongside the Gift of Giving event, so be sure to work through those duties too if you want to earn plenty of magical icy rewards.

