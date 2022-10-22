In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players meet and befriend various popular characters. Most of the characters you meet will have certain quests to complete, and you can improve Friendship Levels with them by completing these activities. Anna and Elsa are two of the most popular characters from the Frozen movies, and players will get to meet them in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Both of these characters have individual questlines that players need to complete. Anna will join the village before Elsa, and eventually, she writes a letter to invite her sister over to the valley.

After Elsa comes to the village, players will get access to her quests, and one of them includes the What Home Feels Like questline. Elsa struggles to adjust to the new changes and tasks players with cooking a few dishes. You will need to travel across the biomes to collect a few ingredients for this recipe. The What Home Feels Like quest can be divided into two parts, where the first part deals with making the Dandelion Syrup, while the second bit is about cooking the Arendellian Fish Pie.

Here’s how to complete What Home Feels Like in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to prepare the Dandelion Syrup in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

The first task in What Home Feels Like quest from Elsa requires players to prepare the Dandelion Syrup. You’ll need to find five different items to prepare this dish. The ingredients and their locations are listed below.

One Lemon : Can be harvested from bushes in the Forest of Valor biome

: Can be harvested from bushes in the Forest of Valor biome One Empty Vial : Can be crafted by using three pieces of Glass

: Can be crafted by using three pieces of Glass Two Onion : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Forest of Valor biome

: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Forest of Valor biome Three Garli c: Can be harvested from the Forest of Valor biome

c: Can be harvested from the Forest of Valor biome Five Dandelions: Yellow flowers available in the Plaza area

Return to Elsa with those ingredients, and she makes the Dandelion Syrup and gives it to players. She also asks you to catch the Glittering Herring fish, which can only be found while fishing at the Glade of Trust biome on a rainy day. The next part of the quest deals with catching the Glittering Herring, and preparing the Arendellian Fish Pie, and Arendellian Pickled Herring.

How to cook the Arendellian Fish Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft Screengrab via Gameloft

The Arendellian Fish Pie is a simple recipe and needs only four ingredients. You need to find these ingredients, cook the dish, and give it to Elsa to progress in the What Home Feels Like quest. The ingredients for this recipe are listed below.

One Glittering Herring : Caught from the Glade of Trust biome on a rainy day

: Caught from the Glade of Trust biome on a rainy day One Wheat : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadows biome

: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadows biome One Butter : Can be purchased from Chez Remy‘s Pantry

: Can be purchased from Chez Remy‘s Pantry One Dandelion Syrup: Provided by Elsa

Next up, you need to prepare the Arendellian Pickled Herring. You’ll need a few unique ingredients for this one, and we recommend collecting them beforehand. The recipe for this dish is listed below.

One Herring : Can be caught from Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust

: Can be caught from Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust One Lemon : Can be harvested from bushes in the Forest of Valor biome

: Can be harvested from bushes in the Forest of Valor biome One Onion : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Forest of Valor biome

: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Forest of Valor biome One Garlic : Can be harvested from the Forest of Valor biome

: Can be harvested from the Forest of Valor biome One Basil or Oregano: Can be harvested from the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow biome

After preparing these two meals, head back to Elsa and give them to her. She consumes them, remembers the Secret Chest’s location, and tasks players to find it.

Where is Elsa’s Secret Chest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

Interact with Elsa, and she says a Secret Chest is located outside the Ice Cavern. Check the image above to see the glowing starlight around the ground, this is where you’ll find Elsa’s Secret Chest. Dig this spot with your Shovel Tool, and you’ll find a jar of Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring and a Purple Crest. Interact with Elsa and give her the Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring. She rewards players with a jar and asks them to place the Purple Crest on the wall inside the Ice Cavern.

Get inside the Ice Cavern, and go to the small area with the mural on the wall. Place the Purple Crest and return to Elsa, she informs you that there are two crests still missing, and you’ll need to find them later. This concludes the What Home Feels Like quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest can be time-consuming, so we recommend players continue with others in the meantime while trying to catch the Glittering Herring on a rainy day.