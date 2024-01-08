Where to find Green Fly Trap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every biome you venture to in Disney Dreamlight Valley has its own special collection of items you can’t find anywhere else. One such item is the Green Fly Trap, a special type of flower.

This is a decently tough flower to find because its green color is easy to overlook when searching for it as it tends to blend in. But you do need to find a Green Fly Trap for a few quests, crafting recipes, and to mark it off in your collection, so here’s where you can find this tricky flower.

How to get Green Fly Trap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find the Green Fly Trap flower growing wildly in the Wild Tangle biome, specifically in The Grasslands and The Promenade. Together, these two areas make up about half of the entire Wild Tangle biome, which means you have a very large space to explore when searching for this flower.

This forgeable item will appear randomly, so there is no way to guarantee that you find any when you go looking. Instead, you just have to keep checking back in the correct areas to see if any of them end up growing.

The entire left half of the biome might have this flower for you to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Compared to other flowers, the Green Fly Trap seems to be decently rare. Most flowers spawn abundantly, which means you can find many at once, but I usually only come across one or two of these flowers across the entirety of both areas each time I go searching for them.

The Green Fly Trap is also A Rift in Time expansion pass exclusive plant, so you can only find this flower if you choose to purchase it. When you do go looking for this flower, you might come across the Purple Fly Trap instead since this one also can be found in the same exact areas, which might make tracking down the Green Fly Trap even more difficult.

The Wild Tangle biome is pretty dense and packed with greenery, so be sure to check around carefully when searching for this plant because you might miss it otherwise. I’ve had many Green Fly Traps spawn hidden behind massive trees or obstacles that need to be cleared away like pesky Copper Rocks or Splinters of Fate, so try clearing some of these away if you are struggling to track down this flower.