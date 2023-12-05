How to mine Copper Rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's easier than you think.

The player mining Copper Rocks.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eternity Isle is packed with important resources essential to furthering your progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such material is Copper, which can only be obtained by breaking the tough Copper Rocks around this region.

In addition to the needed Copper for various crafting endeavors, those pesky rocks will be blocking many of the pathways around the island. That means you’ll want to know how to mine the Copper Rocks to clear all paths as soon as possible.

How to break Copper Rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To mine the Copper Rocks located around Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to obtain a pickaxe upgrade from Jafar. To do this, you first need to work up to the point of unlocking “The Flying Metal Nuisance” quest.

Talk with Jafar near the broken bridge beyond the Ancient Gate you previously opened after assembling the Ancient Sphere pieces. He’ll guide you in unlocking the Royal Hourglass tool, which can only be done by first dealing with what he calls “The Flying Metal Nuisance.”

Before you set off to meet this enigma, Jafar will warn you that both the metal nuisance and Royal Hourglass are just beyond some Copper Rocks in Ancient’s Landing that you currently can’t break. Luckily, he’ll then take your pickaxe and upgrade it free of charge, so all you have to do to unlock the ability to break Copper Rocks is simply work your way through the main A Rift in Time storyline until you get to this point.

The player talking with a hologram version of Jafar.
A villain giving away a free upgrade is awfully suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know when you’ve unlocked this upgrade for your pickaxe because Jafar will mention the Copper Rocks and a pickaxe with an up arrow icon will then appear briefly as he makes it better. This upgrade will only allow you to mine the smaller Copper Rocks you come across, as the upgrade allowing for the larger ones to be mined seems to be locked deeper in Eternity Isle somewhere.

Related

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Winter Star Path duties and rewards, explained
How to feed and befriend Monkeys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can freely mine all small Copper Rocks around this region as soon as you receive the upgrade from Jafar regardless of whether you continue to work on his quest right away. Once we know how to break the bigger ones too, the requirements for the second upgrade will be added here.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.