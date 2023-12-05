How to mine Copper Rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eternity Isle is packed with important resources essential to furthering your progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such material is Copper, which can only be obtained by breaking the tough Copper Rocks around this region.

In addition to the needed Copper for various crafting endeavors, those pesky rocks will be blocking many of the pathways around the island. That means you’ll want to know how to mine the Copper Rocks to clear all paths as soon as possible.

How to break Copper Rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To mine the Copper Rocks located around Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to obtain a pickaxe upgrade from Jafar. To do this, you first need to work up to the point of unlocking “The Flying Metal Nuisance” quest.

Talk with Jafar near the broken bridge beyond the Ancient Gate you previously opened after assembling the Ancient Sphere pieces. He’ll guide you in unlocking the Royal Hourglass tool, which can only be done by first dealing with what he calls “The Flying Metal Nuisance.”

Before you set off to meet this enigma, Jafar will warn you that both the metal nuisance and Royal Hourglass are just beyond some Copper Rocks in Ancient’s Landing that you currently can’t break. Luckily, he’ll then take your pickaxe and upgrade it free of charge, so all you have to do to unlock the ability to break Copper Rocks is simply work your way through the main A Rift in Time storyline until you get to this point.

A villain giving away a free upgrade is awfully suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know when you’ve unlocked this upgrade for your pickaxe because Jafar will mention the Copper Rocks and a pickaxe with an up arrow icon will then appear briefly as he makes it better. This upgrade will only allow you to mine the smaller Copper Rocks you come across, as the upgrade allowing for the larger ones to be mined seems to be locked deeper in Eternity Isle somewhere.

You can freely mine all small Copper Rocks around this region as soon as you receive the upgrade from Jafar regardless of whether you continue to work on his quest right away. Once we know how to break the bigger ones too, the requirements for the second upgrade will be added here.