Disney Dreamlight Valley flower respawn time: How often do flowers spawn?

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a central part of the game is collecting certain resources in order to complete quests, craft, earn Star Coins, and do much more.

Of these valuable resources, flowers are often in the gaze of players as they are usually needed as gifts, crafting items, and quest items.

However, while picking posies sounds easy in theory, actually doing so in Dreamlight Valley requires some patience and wisdom. Not only is every flower spawn in the game unique to a certain biome, but it’s also not so cut and dry in terms of when will they respawn.

How often do flowers spawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s hard to definitively say how long it takes in real time for flowers to respawn in Disney Dreamlight Valley as Gameloft has yet to specify what the exact numbers are. However, it is generally believed that it shouldn’t take longer than a day for any of the flowers in the game to spawn, with the more common flora averaging 20 minutes (e.g. Pink Hydrangea) and the rarer ones (e.g. Yellow Bromeliad) leaning toward an hour.

Something players can confidently rely on with the flower respawn mechanics in Disney Dreamlight Valley is new flowers will not spawn until all of the older ones are picked in the same biome—even if they are a different type. For instance, if you only pick one random flower in a biome, only one new flower will spawn there.

As such, if you know what biome you should be in, pick all existing flowers, and wait a decent amount of time—you should be in great shape to see your desired flower spawn.