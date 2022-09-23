The number of resources that players can obtain while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley is quite expansive. Gathering materials is perhaps the most essential aspect of gameplay because collecting the correct supplies will allow players to do so much more around Dreamlight Valley.

Flowers are among the most important resources that players will need in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most characters tend to have a flower among their favorite gifts of the day, flowers are an essential crafting item, and players will be asked to gather various flowers for many if not most quests.

Every flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley is specific to one biome. Thus, players will need to learn where each flower can be found so that they may then gather them as necessary.

All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 40 types of flowers that can be found across the eight different biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Five flowers can be found in each biome, some of which may be the same types while others are different.

The list of flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley may expand in the future if Gameloft adds more biomes to the game. Considering the already expansive list of leaked characters who will need a place to live, it does seem fairly likely that the world of Dreamlight Valley and thus the flower roster will eventually expand in the future.

Where to find all flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like many resources that are found just lying around Dreamlight Valley, flowers do not require any tool to be attained and can simply be picked by selecting the correct button for your console when you have approached a flower.

Every flower also has its own unique price that it can be sold for at Goofy’s Stall. Some of them sell for quite a decent price while others aren’t really worth much. Regardless, flowers require no energy consumption to pick and should thus always be gathered for a bit of extra Star Coins or as an item to store.

Plaza flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Plaza is the starting area where players will find their own home, Scrooge McDuck’s shop, and the bridge leading to the Dream Castle when they first start out in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is a simple biome that is essentially the central hub of Dreamlight Valley. Two different kinds of flowers may be found in this area, which is both the Falling Penstemon and Dandelion.

Blue Falling Penstemon can be sold for 23 Star Coins.

Dandelion can be sold for 23 Star Coins.

Purple Falling Penstemon can be sold for 23 Star Coins.

Red Falling Penstemon can be sold for 18 Star Coins.

White & Pink Penstemon can be sold for 41 Star Coins.

Peaceful Meadow flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The other biome players will start off with access to is the Peaceful Meadow. This biome is much more empty than the Plaza when players begin but has several fishing ponds, lots of space for gardening, and plenty of room to place villager’s houses. It is home to two different flower types, which are the Rising Penstemon and various types of Daisy.

Green Rising Penstemon can be sold for 35 Star Coins.

Purple Rising Penstemon can be sold for 25 Star Coins.

Red Daisy can be sold for 48 Star Coins.

White Daisy can be sold for 25 Star Coins.

Yellow Daisy can be sold for 20 Star Coins.

Dazzle Beach flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As the name implies, Dazzle Beach grants players access to the beach and ocean. This sunny biome has only two different flower types, which are numerous kinds of Hydrangea and the simple Sunflower.

Blue Hydrangea can be sold for 28 Star Coins.

Pink Hydrangea can be sold for 22 Star Coins.

Purple Hydrangea can be sold for 39 Star Coins.

Sunflower can be sold for 28 Star Coins.

White & Red Hydrangea can be sold for 54 Star Coins.

Forest of Valor flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The shadowy and dense Forest of Valor grants players access to two kinds of flowers. These types include two kinds of Lily and a few different Bell Flower.

Blue Star Lily can be sold for 30 Star Coins.

Orange Star Lily can be sold for 43 Star Coins.

Purple Bell Flower can be sold for 30 Star Coins.

Red Bell Flower can be sold for 23 Star Coins.

White Bell Flower can be sold for 60 Star Coins.

Glade of Trust flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The swampy, damp, and dark Glade of Trust is home to numerous types of Milkweed. Players can find all five variants of the Milkweed within this one biome.

Blue Marsh Milkweed can be sold for 48 Star Coins.

Orange & Red Milkweed can be sold for 66 Star Coins.

Orange Marsh Milkweed can be sold for 33 Star Coins.

Purple Marsh Milkweed can be sold for 25 Star Coins.

White Marsh Milkweed can be sold for 33 Star Coins.

Sunlit Plateau flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sunlit Plateau is quite reminiscent of the primary areas featured in The Lion King. Players will find the brightest and most vibrant kinds of flowers across this biome. Both the Bromeliad and the Houseleek can be found around the Sunlit Plateau.

Orange Houseleek can be sold for 52 Star Coins.

Pink Bromeliad can be sold for 27 Star Coins.

Pink Houseleek can be sold for 35 Star Coins.

Red Bromeliad can be sold for 27 Star Coins.

Yellow Bromeliad can be sold for 73 Star Coins.

Frosted Heights flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The always snowy and icy Frosted Heights biome offers players an expansive winter area so Frozen that it looks like Elsa herself created it. All five different types of Passion Lily that exist within Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found around this area.

Black Passion Lily can be sold for 79 Star Coins.

Blue Passion Lily can be sold for 56 Star Coins.

Green Passion Lily can be sold for 28 Star Coins.

Red Passion Lily can be sold for 38 Star Coins.

White Passion Lily can be sold for 38 Star Coins.

Forgotten Lands flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The spooky, dark, and ominous Forgotten Lands are certainly the creepiest biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Green ever-burning flames cover the scorched earth and just about everything within the biome exudes a villainous aesthetic. Two types of flowers, which are the Nasturtium and Impatiens, can be found all across this biome.

Orange Nasturtium can be sold for 60 Star Coins.

Purple Impatiens can be sold for 40 Star Coins.

Red Nasturtium can be sold for 40 Star Coins.

White Impatiens can be sold for 30 Star Coins.

Yellow Nasturtium can be sold for 85 Star Coins.

After picking a flower from any biome, players will have to wait a while for them to respawn. The exact amount of time players will need to wait is unknown, but the general respawn time for all items in Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be extremely fast as resources appear to almost always be available.

What to do with flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flowers can be utilized in a variety of ways in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Generally, their current possible uses can be summarized down to three specific options.

Flowers can be combined with other elements at a crafting station to create an item. Flowers seem to sometimes act as the dye color in crafting while other times they stay as flowers for the final product. Some examples include flowers being a required material for a Jubilant Topiary, a Tall Birdhouse, a Trellis Arch, and numerous specific Flower pots and disks.

Flowers may be a required quest item that a Disney character asks for at some point during a quest. For example, players will need three specific types of flowers to create an icy bouquet with Elsa during “The Singing Ice” quest.

Flowers can be gifted to any of the residents in Dreamlight Valley. Some days, characters may have a specific flower listed as one of their favorite gifts which means that gifting them the correct flower will provide a massive friendship increase. If you are unable to attain characters’ favorite gifts, flowers are the next best option as they seem to generally provide a better friendship increase than other random items that you may try to gift.

Because of how frequently players will find themselves needing this resource, players should try to stock up on as many flowers as they can. Storing some of every flower type in chests is a great way to ensure that you will be able to complete any quest, give any gift, or craft any item that may arise in the future.