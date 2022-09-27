Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a lot of additional activities to do in its massive-open world. While all of these activities are pretty fun, some of them offer additional incentives to complete. We are, of course, talking about monetary gain. The activities that provide substantial profit are few, but they are all worth it.

One of these activities is farming. In Dreamlight Valley, you are given access to your own farm where you can plant several different types of crop seeds. Each of these crops yields different results and they can be used in other activities once harvested. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about crops and how to guide their successful growth.

Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth guide

Each crop in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a few things to be successfully harvested. You can either use the harvested crops in different recipes or sell them. While some of the crops might be better used in cooking instead, others offer an attractive price if you decide to sell them for some quick cash, netting you a good profit.

These are all of the crops you can grow in the game. There are a total of 23 different crops you can plant and harvest, with a few other things you will need to know about them.

What the crop is

How much it costs to buy the seeds for the crop

How long it takes for the crop to grow, in real-time minutes

How many units of the crop are produced during harvest time

How much the crop will sell for after harvesting

Now that you know what to expect, let’s proceed.

Crop Buy price Minutes to grow Output per harvest Sell price Asparagus 150 165 3 133 Bell Pepper 12 15 1 33 Canola 25 35 1 109 Carrot 10 15 1 55 Chilli Pepper 20 45 1 78 Corn 15 12 2 16 Cotton 42 25 1 37 Cucumber 40 75 1 159 Eggplant 95 180 1 308 Fabric Cotton 210 25 1 220 Leek 120 120 1 309 Lettuce 3 3 1 8 Okra 135 120 3 114 Onion 50 75 1 170 Potato 55 35 1 126 Pumpkin 275 240 1 664 Rice 35 50 2 61 Soya 60 90 3 69 Spinach 45 60 3 41 Sugarcane 5 7 1 19 Tomato 8 25 3 22 Wheat 1 1 2 2 Zucchini 30 40 2 52

As you can see, not all of the crops above would be profitable to sell. The ones that are, however, will make you rich quickly. There are a few strategies in the game that can make you rich in a short span of time and most of them involve harvesting and selling some type of crop.

You can sell them right after harvesting or use them in rare recipes to multiply the profit you can make. One of the easiest methods is the Pumpkin Puff method, which involves harvesting Pumpkins and making Pumpkin Puffs out of them before you decide to sell them.

How to acquire crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crops can be acquired by various means in Dreamlight Valley. How you choose to acquire them is up to you. Some of the crops can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls. These aren’t too difficult to find because every major area on the map has its own Goofy’s Stall. All except for one zone, which is the Plaza.

Depending on how much you upgrade Goofy’s Stall, you will gain access to a variety of different seeds you can plant.

Another method involves directly gathering them from where they naturally grow in the overworld. You can get these crops from different Berry Bushes and Fruit Trees around the world. Each location has different crops that grow on these Fruit Trees and Berry Bushes, so make sure you check every zone before moving on to the next. If this tends to be too taxing, you can use Build Mode to move the Berry Bushes and Fruit Trees to different zones.

One major thing to note about this method is that once the crops from Berry Bushes and Fruit Trees are harvested, they are gone forever and there is no way to acquire more from them.

And the final method to acquire crops is by building WALL-E’s Garden. Once you build it, you will get some free crops and you can keep upgrading it further for more. This technique is also quite limited, however, and can only be done after you have unlocked the robot.

From these techniques, the most reliable would be to purchase seeds of your choosing and then grow them on your farm. This is by far the most consistent way to gain a steady supply of crops for all of your needs.

Where to acquire crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned before, different crops are available in different locations. Depending on the biome you go to, you will gain access to crops native to that region. To make it easier, we have curated a list of each biome in the game along with their corresponding crops so that you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

Dazzle Beach

Banana Tree

Blueberry Bush

Coconut Tree

Corn

Sugarcane

Tomato

Forest of Valor

Bell Pepper

Blueberry Bush

Canola

Garlic

Lemon Tree

Onion

Forgotten Lands

Apple Tree

Ginger

Gooseberry Bush

Leek

Potato

Pumpkin

Frosted Heights

Asparagus

Cherry Tree

Cucumber

Eggplant

Gooseberry Bush

Mint

Glade of Trust

Cocoa Tree

Lemon Tree

Mushroom

Okra

Spinach

Rice

Peaceful Meadow

Banana Tree

Basil

Carrot

Lettuce

Raspberry Bush

Wheat

Plaza

Apple Tree

Oregano

Raspberry Bush

Sunlit Plateau

Cherry Tree

Chili Pepper

Cocoa Tree

Cotton

Soya

Vanilla

Zucchini

Now that you know where to get crops from and how to acquire them, there are a few final things to note before we wrap this up. First off, as mentioned before, all crops grow in real-time minutes. Once you are aware of how long each crop takes to grow, you can plant them, take care of them, and then wait for them to be ready to harvest by doing other activities.

Take care of your crops because if they are consistently brown and dry, you will have to water them to revive them again. You will need energy to plant and water your crops, so keep that in mind. But no energy is expended in harvesting them. Crops cannot be removed after you plant them, so make sure they are the ones you want.