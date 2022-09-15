With all of the hype surrounding Disney’s venture into the open-world genre with Dreamlight Valley, it comes as no surprise that plenty of players have taken a shine to the game already. The game brings in something for everyone, regardless of whether you are a Disney/Pixar fan or not. The plethora of activities and quests make it so that there is always something to do in this game.

As such, sometimes it gets tough to keep up financially with the increasing prices as the game progresses forward. While most of the money you have will go towards better living conditions by upgrading your house, the game does have additional aspects for you to spend money on as well.

The only way to deal with the inevitable shortfall is to ensure that you have a steady supply of Star Coins, which is the game’s primary currency, coming in at all times. There are a few tried and tested methods already which seem to work, along with some surprising methods and we will be discussing all of them here.

Best ways to make money fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

While there are several ways to make money, we will be listing the more efficient ways of doing so. Some of the more profitable and easier methods to make money are as follows.

Selling gems

This is one of the easier methods to make money. Whenever you come across gems in the game, such as Topaz or Garnet, it would make the most sense to sell them in the earlier stages of the game. Each of these gems easily nets you upwards of 100 coins a piece, so it would be best to focus on making a profit first.

There are also rare versions of each gem that will sell for even higher than the normal versions, so keep an eye out for those.

Selling vegetables and fish

While they are better used for other things, selling vegetables and fish is a completely viable way of making money. Fish can be caught in any body of water, be it lakes, rivers, or ponds. Vegetables can either be grown using seeds that can be acquired through various means or just plucked out of the ground if you find them growing in the wild.

Our recommended choice for fish would be Bream or Catfish. Thankfully, they can be found in Peaceful Meadow itself, so it shouldn’t be too much of a task. When it comes to vegetables, carrots are the most profitable, especially since the game gives you a lot of seeds early in the game for clearing up Night Thorns.

But if you’d prefer to keep them, there is another use for them that can net you money.

Selling meals

Image via Gameloft

Instead of selling the fish and vegetables you get, there is an alternate option that can get you even more money. You can turn those items into ingredients for meals. Depending on the quality and quantity of items used, these meals can range from small snacks to gourmet dishes. A well-cooked meal also provides the most coins when sold.

Whenever you do get any recipe for meals, the first thing to do is to check out how many stars the meal is worth. A meal that is of a three-star rarity or above will sell for much higher than you would normally pay to get the ingredients themselves. But meals of such rarity will take some time to come by, as will the ingredients.

Some of the highest-tier meals can sell for over a thousand coins per meal, so keep an eye out for the rarest ingredients you can manage to get your hands on.

Pumpkin Puff method

Another method that is rapidly gaining popularity among players is the Pumpkin Puff method. This method entails gathering ingredients to make Pumpkin Puffs. This seems to be one of the most profitable methods of earning money with some players claiming to make a profit of over 50 percent when compared to how much they spent on the ingredients.

To cook Pumpkin Puffs, you will need the following ingredients:

Cheese: 180 coins

180 coins Egg: 220 coins

220 coins Pumpkin: 275 coins

While these ingredients can be acquired through other means, buying them is the quickest way. All of these ingredients will cost you a total of 675 coins, plus another five coins for the coal. Getting these ingredients and cooking them over a stove or at Chez Remy will yield Pumpkin Puffs. They can then be sold for 1400 coins a piece, netting you a profit of 720 coins each.

No matter which method you choose, there are multiple ways of making money in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With over 150 recipes to choose from, the game is bound to keep you entertained for a long time.