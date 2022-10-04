How to make Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can explore a stunning open world and interact with their favorite Disney characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Fans can live out the Disney-centric lifestyle of their dreams complete with many real-life activities such as cooking.

Cooking dishes is essential for gameplay aspects including replenishing your energy, completing various quests, and for gifting friends their favorite gifts of the day. With over 160 dishes to choose from, all of which require a different combination of ingredients, players are sure to be busy cooking for quite some time.

Screengrab via Gameloft

While Disney Dreamlight Valley players can cook up a plethora of delicious dishes, the ones that are on the sweeter side of cooking are especially unique and draw reference from numerous dishes featured throughout Disney films.

Players can cook delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies, a towering Aurora’s Cake, Mickey Mouse shaped Waffles, colorful Wonderland Cookies, or even Mint Chocolate.

Mint Chocolate recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mint Chocolate is a four-star recipe, which means if players choose to consume it they will be rewarded with a massive energy replenishment of 1,827 or higher. Players will need to gather four different ingredients to create this dish at any cooking station around Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Players will need one Mint.

Players will need one Sugarcane.

Players will need one Butter.

Players will need one Cocoa Bean.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to find Mint in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While most crops can be planted and grown by players, a select few may only be found growing in the wild of a few biomes. Mint is one such crop and players will have to continuously forage around to obtain this resource.

Mint can only be found around the Frosted Heights biome.

Considering that players must first unlock the Forest of Valor to then unlock the Frosted Heights, Mint will be hard to come by early on in the game.

Where to find Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach for five Star Coins each. It can then be planted and will become fully grown after seven minutes.

Players should always harvest this crop with a gardening friend at their side so that they have the potential to receive more than one Sugarcane per harvest. Sugarcane should also be planted at Dazzle Beach because this is where it will grow fastest.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to find Butter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While most resources can be planted or found around various biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Butter can only be purchased. Players can find this resource at Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy and may purchase one Butter for 190 Star Coins.

Where to find Cocoa Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cocoa Beans are a staple for many of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s dessert dishes. They can be found in trees around both the Sunlit Plateau biome and the Glade of Trust biome.

More Cocoa Beans will grow on these trees every 30 minutes. Each harvest yields three Cocoa Beans for players to collect.