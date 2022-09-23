How to make Chocolate Chip Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is one of the most essential gameplay aspects in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Whether you’re seeking new recipes for fun, need a certain dish to complete a quest, looking for nourishment to carry with you while completing energy-draining tasks, or want to gift a Disney character their favorite gift of the day, you’ll need to learn a wide variety of recipes while traversing Dreamlight Valley.

Chocolate Chip Cookies are a four-star recipe that can grant players 1,560 energy or more when consumed. As far as replenishing dishes go, this is one of the better ones.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Although players will be gifted some Chocolate Chip Cookies early on in Dreamlight Valley, the recipe will not be unlocked until you have cooked it for yourself for the first time.

Related: How to time travel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thus, you’ll need to gather the correct ingredients and cook up this dessert for yourself before you will permanently be able to see which ingredients Chocolate Chip Cookies require.

Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To cook Chocolate Chip Cookies, players will need to combine the following four ingredients at any cooking station around Dreamlight Valley.

Players will need one Cocoa Bean.

Players will need one Wheat.

Players will need one Sugarcane.

Players will need one Butter.

While this recipe sounds easy enough, you’ll want to make sure you do not accidentally utilize too few or too many ingredients or you’ll end up with the wrong dish entirely.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to find Cocoa Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The chocolate aspect of Chocolate Chip Cookies can be found growing in trees around either the Sunlit Plateau or the Glade of Trust. Three Cocoa Beans will grow on each tree every 30 minutes, though players can obtain more if they have a foraging buddy with them.

Where to find Wheat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wheat seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome and grown anywhere around Dreamlight Valley. But, players should primarily plant this grain in the Peaceful Meadow as this is where it will grow fastest.

Each Wheat that is planted takes only one minute to grow and will yield two Wheat upon being harvested. To gain more Wheat, players should harvest this crop with a Disney gardening friend at their side during a hang-out session.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Where to find Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like Wheat, Sugarcane will also need to be grown and harvested by players. It can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach and should be planted in that biome so it will grow faster.

Sugarcane takes seven minutes to grow and yields one Sugarcane per each harvest. Also like Wheat, players may be able to attain more of this ingredient when harvesting if they have a character who has the farming role at their side when they do so.

Where to find Butter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter can be purchased from Remy’s stock of cooking essentials at Chez Remy. The restaurant has a functioning kitchen and pantry containing a select group of cooking basics located at the back of the establishment. These essentials are a bit expensive and players will have to spend 190 Star Coins per each Butter that they purchase.