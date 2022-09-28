How to get Wheat Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The vast open world of Dreamlight Valley offers players hours on hours of content to sink their teeth into. Whether it’s exploring new areas and unlocking new NPC questlines or unboxing one’s imagination and creativity by customizing their world, there is so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Some of the unique aspects of the game come in the form of crafting and farming. Players will use these two mechanics to give themselves the supplies and materials they need to truly make Dreamlight Valley their own. When it comes to farming, players need to discover their inner green thumb and grow their own crops from just mere seeds. One crop players are having trouble obtaining is Wheat—in particular, Wheat Seeds.

Here, we’ll cover the best way to get Wheat Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

How to get Wheat Seeds

Farming is an important mechanic in Disney Dreamlight Valley since it provides players the opportunity to grow crops for not only cooking ingredients but to make a profit as well. Players can sell their crops for coins to expand their own green finger industries for future purchases of higher-tier crops and materials.

Players looking for Wheat Seeds can rest easy since Wheat is one of the first crops players can obtain and begin to grow. While it is one of the crops available early on, players should stock up on Wheat because it’s an important ingredient in the kitchen when creating some of the best meals.

Wheat Seeds are obtainable in the Peaceful Meadow. When players unlock this area, they will find a market stand that’s in some rough shape. Once repaired, it will become a Goofy Stall where players can buy and sell various crops and produce.

While this stall will not have every single crop available in the game, it will have Wheat Seeds for players to begin their farming and gardening journeys. Wheat Seeds cost one Star Coin.

How to plant Wheat Seeds

Once players have the seeds, they can use their shovels to dig holes in the ground and plant their seeds. After they’re in the ground, they have to be watered to grow. The Wheat will be ready for harvest after waiting a minute, and then players will have some Wheat to either be sold back for more coins—and more Wheat Seeds—or to be used in the various cooking recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.