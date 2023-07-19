How to unlock Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “DreamSnaps” update brought Vanellope von Schweets from Wreck-It Ralph to the valley on July 19 for players to meet. But Vanellope is not recruited through a Realm or in a usual way that might be expected, which likely has players unsure how they go about unlocking her.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you recruit Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To add Vanellope to your valley, you’ll need to tackle “The Haunting of Dreamlight Valley” quest from Scrooge McDuck followed by the “Faith, Trust, and Pixel Dust” quest from Vanellope.

First, visit Scrooge McDuck inside his store and he will tell you that he spotted a ghost inside Dream Castle. He’ll then ask players if they can investigate this strange occurrence.

Head to the very top floor of Dream Castle and you’ll find Vanellope hanging out by the fountain there. She’ll tell players that her glitching ability is malfunctioning and ask for help fixing it, which will begin the second quest.

The DreamSnaps challenge will change each week. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: What is the shimmering water pool in the mines in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To help Vanellope, players will need to tackle the very first DreamSnaps challenge. This can be found on the event page under the DreamSnaps category.

Players will need to head anywhere in their valley and snap a photo with at least five playful assets and at least five familiar assets. This can be done by taking a picture with the camera and then selecting the “Show DreamSnaps” option to see if your photo meets the requirements.

When navigating through the furniture catalog, you can filter by the required themes to find items that may be used in this challenge. Once you’ve taken a photo and submitted it as part of the very first DreamSnaps challenge, you can then head back to Vanellope in Dream Castle.

This is what my first DreamSnaps submission looked like. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After talking with Vanellope, players will need to place her candy house down somewhere in their valley to help her stop glitching away. Head over to the location you choose to place Vanellope’s house down and spend 4,000 Star Coins for it to be constructed.

As soon as Vanellope’s house is built, she’ll officially join your valley, which means you can then begin leveling up your friendship with her and working your way through her friendship quests.

About the author