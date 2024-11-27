Forgot password
A player wearing a pink dress taking a picture with Tasty Veggies sitting on a dining table in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to make Tasty Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's the recipe for Tasty Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Nov 27, 2024

Cooking is essential for completing all kinds of important tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s best to ensure you’re ready to cook every type of dish so you can be ready when a recipe is needed. One meal you might need to make is Tasty Veggies.

Once you know what ingredients it calls for, this is a fairly straightforward dish to make. There’s a lot of room for flexibility with this dish too, so it’s a great one to consider making regularly if you need a small energy boost. Here’s how to make Tasty Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

Tasty Veggies recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Freshly cooked Tasty Veggies sitting on a stove in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Simple and delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Tasty Veggies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, combine one Vegetable and one Spice at any cooking station. It’s a super simple two-star recipe, so you only need two ingredients to make it. You can choose any Vegetables and Spices you like to cook this dish.

You’ve got plenty of options to choose from, so it can be tough to decide which two items you want to use for this dish. The right ingredients to pick vary depending on what you plan to use your Tasty Veggies for.

  • If you’re giving the Tasty Veggies away as a gift, restaurant meal, or quest item, choose the least important ingredients you have or those you have plenty to spare. The amount of energy in the dish doesn’t matter in this case, so choose whatever works best for you.
  • If you’re cooking the Tasty Veggies to eat, try to use the highest quality ingredients you have. Doing so means you’ll get more energy from this dish, so you can glide or fly with wings for longer.

All Vegetables and how to get them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A bunch of Vegetables listed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There are plenty of Vegetables to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the Vegetables you can use to cook Tasty Veggies and how to acquire each one.

VegetableHow to get
AsparagusCan be grown after purchasing Asparagus Seeds for 200 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights biome.
BambooGrows in the wild around the Wild Tangle biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
Bell PepperCan be grown after purchasing Bell Pepper Seeds for 50 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.
BroccoliCan be grown after purchasing Broccoli Seeds for 60 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
Brussels SproutCan be picked from Brussels Sprout Bushes throughout the Everafter biome. You must have The Storybook Vale to access this ingredient.
CabbageCan be grown after purchasing Cabbage Seeds for 150 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
CarrotCan be grown after purchasing Carrot Seeds for 10 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome.
CauliflowerCan be grown after purchasing Cauliflower Seeds for 10 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in The Bind biome. You must have The Storybook Vale to access this ingredient.
CeleryCan be grown after purchasing Celery Seeds for 20 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Ancient’s Landing biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
Chili PepperCan be grown after purchasing Chili Pepper Seeds for 20 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome.
CornCan be grown after purchasing Corn Seeds for 15 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome.
CucumberCan be grown after purchasing Cucumber Seeds for 40 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights biome.
EggplantCan be grown after purchasing Eggplant Seeds for 95 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights biome.
Flute RootCan be grown after purchasing Flute Root Seeds for 70 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
LeekCan be grown after purchasing Leek Seeds for 120 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome.
LettuceCan be grown after purchasing Lettuce Seeds for three Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome.
MushroomGrows in the wild around the Glade of Trust biome.
OkraCan be grown after purchasing Okra Seeds for 135 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome.
OnionCan be grown after purchasing Onion Seeds for 50 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.
Porcini MushroomsGrows in the wild around the Everafter biome. You must have The Storybook Vale to access this ingredient.
PotatoCan be grown after purchasing Potato Seeds for 55 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome.
PumpkinCan be grown after purchasing Pumpkin Seeds for 275 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome.
RadicchioCan be grown after purchasing Radicchio Seeds for 50 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Mythopia biome. You must have The Storybook Vale to access this ingredient.
Ring SquashCan be grown after purchasing Ring Squash Seeds for 20 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in The Bind biome. You must have The Storybook Vale to access this ingredient.
SeaweedCan be caught while fishing in open water in the regular valley or around the Wild Tangle biome.
SpinachCan be grown after purchasing Spinach Seeds for 45 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome.
TomatoCan be grown after purchasing Tomato Seeds for eight Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome.
TurnipCan be grown after purchasing Turnip Seeds for 100 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
YamCan be grown after purchasing Yam Seeds for 15 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Ancient’s Landing biome. You must have A Rift in Time to access this ingredient.
ZucchiniCan be grown after purchasing Zucchini Seeds for 30 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

All Spices and how to get them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A bunch of Spices listed in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Some options don’t make sense for this dish, but you can use them if you find them in the Spice category while cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the many different Spices you can use to cook your Tasty Veggies and how to obtain them.

SpiceHow to get
AmbrosiaCan be purchased from Goofy’s Stall for 140 Star Coins in the Mythopia biome.
BasilGrows in the wild around the Peaceful Meadow biome.
Black PepperCan be grown after purchasing Black Pepper Seeds for 70 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in the Mythopia biome.
Chrysanthemum Tea LeavesCan be purchased from Mulan’s Tea Stall for free.
CinnamonGrows in the wild around the Wild Tangle and The Bind biomes.
CuminGrows in the wild around the Ancient’s Landing biome.
GarlicGrows in the wild around the Forest of Valor and the Wild Tangle biomes.
GingerGrows in the wild around the Forgotten Lands biome.
Jasmine Tea LeavesCan be purchased from Mulan’s Tea Stall for free.
Lightning SpiceGrows in the wild around the Mythopia biome.
MajesteaGrows in the wild around The Ruins and The Overlook biomes.
MintGrows in the wild around the Frosted Heights biome.
NutmegGrows in the wild around the Mythopia biome.
Oolong Tea LeavesCan be purchased from Mulan’s Tea Stall for free.
OreganoGrows in the wild around the Plaza biome.
PaprikaGrows in the wild around The Oasis and The Borderlands biomes.
Salt CrystalCan be caught while fishing in open water throughout the Everafter biome.

If you’re up for more cooking, you might enjoy working on making all The Storybook Vale recipes next. You may also consider working on unlocking Tiana and finishing the Back from the Bayou quest if you’d rather purchase already-made dishes from Tiana’s Meal Stall.

