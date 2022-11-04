With over 160 recipes to choose from in Disney Dreamlight Valley, cooking is easily one of the most exciting and comprehensive activities in Gameloft’s hit life sim. One of these recipes is Gazpacho, a delicious four-star dish that will give you loads of energy once consumed or can be sold for Star Coins.

If you’re interested in making the delicious soup, here’s everything you need to know to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to get your hands on the following four ingredients:

One Cucumber

One Tomato

One Onion

One of any Spice

The most challenging ingredient to acquire will be Cucumber, which will require you to unlock Frosted Heights for 10,000 Dreamlight.

Once done, you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall, and only then can you purchase the required Cucumber to make Gazpacho for 239 Star Coins. Additionally, you could purchase Cucumber seeds for 40 Star Coins, but it’ll take some waiting for the plant to grow.

The next two ingredients are much easier to get in Dreamlight Valley than Cucumber. Tomato can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall but this time in Dazzle Beach which can be unlocked for 1,000 Dreamlight. Onion can be purchased from, once again, Goofy’s Stall, but now you’ll have to head to the Forest of Valor which will cost you another 3,000 Dreamlight.

The final ingredient required to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of any of the Spices. The easiest to get your hands on will most likely be Oregano or Basil, which can both be harvested from wild plants found all over the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, respectively.

Once you’ve gathered the ingredients, just head to the nearest stove and toss them all into a pot along with one Coal to cook up some Gazpacho in Dreamlight Valley.