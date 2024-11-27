You have to collect lots of unique resources to progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Just about every activity you can complete requires you to have and use some kind of item, so collecting all of them is crucial. One item you may be struggling to find is Magma.

Luck plays a big role in how easy or tough this item is to find, so it’s crucial you know you’re looking in the right spots to maximize your chances of finding it. Here’s how to get Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Orange Gems in a rock node mean you’re guaranteed to find Magma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Magma by mining rock nodes throughout the Mythopia biome in The Storybook Vale. There’s no guarantee Magma will drop when you mine from a rock node, so whether or not you find it is entirely dependent on luck. It can be found in any rock node throughout all four regions within the Mythopia biome, so you should mine every one you come across for the best chances of acquiring it.

Rock nodes that have orange gems sticking out of them are the only ones that are guaranteed to have Magma inside. Those that don’t have a chance of spawning some with each strike you deal, so always fully mine the nodes you come across. Rubies are another Gem that can be found in this biome, and sometimes appear as red Gems sticking out of rock nodes. It’s easy to confuse them with the orange Gem rock nodes, so keep an eye out for this.

Magma appears as a large grey rock with orange lava running through it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding and acquiring Magma, there are two boosts you can use to make the process a bit easier. The first boost is using Miracle Pickaxe Polish or Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish.

Both of these potions can be crafted and applied to your Royal Pickaxe to temporarily increase how many drops you get from mining. They’re a bit costly, but absolutely worth using if you’re hoping to stock up on Magma. Here’s how to make each one and the exact effects they apply.

Potion Materials Effect Miracle Pickaxe Polish 10 Vitalys Crystals

5 Onyx

500 Dreamlight Increases drops from mining for 10 rock nodes. Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish 20 Vitalys Crystals

10 Onyx

1,000 Dreamlight Increases drops from mining for 25 rock nodes.

The other helpful boost you can use is inviting a mining villager to hang out with you. Having a companion who specializes in this skill at your side means you might find extra Magma or other drops from mining nodes as you acquire them. And if you use both boosts together, you have the best chances of acquiring lots of Magma since the potions also boost how many drops your companion acquires when they do manage to find extra goodies for you.

All Magma locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Magma can be found around all four regions within the larger Mythopia biome. This area is pretty vast and can be tricky to navigate, so here’s a breakdown of all the exact mining node spots throughout all four areas.

The Elysian Fields in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. The Statue’s Shadow in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. The Fiery Plains in Mythopia.

in Mythopia. Mount Olympus in Mythopia.

There are lots of spots you can mine to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

What is Magma used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Magma can be used to feed Baby Dragons, as a crafting component, is needed for certain quests, and may sometimes be a villager’s favorite item of the day. Since it has many different uses, it’s a good idea to stock up on this item when you can.

