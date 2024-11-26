All The Storybook Vale Gems and where to find them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the most essential resources to stock up on around The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Gems. There are quite a few unique ones to collect, but finding them can be tricky when you don’t know where to look.

Tracking down the Gems you’re seeking is a lot easier once you learn which ones are assigned to each area you can explore around the Vale. Here are all of the Gems you can find in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where you can find each one of them.

Where to find all Gems in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grab your Royal Pickaxe and get ready to mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find eight unique Gems while mining in The Storybook Vale. This includes four different Gems and a special shiny variant of each. You’ll also occasionally find a couple of regular Gems like Topaz or Ruby from the main valley while mining, but it’s not super common.

Here’s everything you need to know about all of the exclusive Gems you can acquire in the Vale.

Image Gem Location Sells for Opal The Bind 300 Star Coins Shiny Opal The Bind 1,200 Star Coins Pure Ice The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Beanstalk Marshes 300 Star Coins Shiny Pure Ice The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Beanstalk Marshes 1,200 Star Coins Magma The Elysian Fields

The Statue’s Shadow

The Fiery Plains

Mount Olympus 400 Star Coins Shiny Magma The Elysian Fields

The Statue’s Shadow

The Fiery Plains

Mount Olympus 1,600 Star Coins Star Sapphire The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Beanstalk Marshes 450 Star Coins Shiny Star Sapphire The Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

The Fallen Fortress

The Beanstalk Marshes 1,800 Star Coins

Although you can find all these Gems in their specific biomes, you’re also never guaranteed to find them when mining a rock node. You might mine several nodes and find no Gems, or you might mine many and find plenty of Gems.

Because of this, luck plays a huge role in how often you manage to find these Gems just like it does when mining anywhere else in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s always a good idea to bring a mining companion with you when hunting for Gems to increase how many drop when you manage to find them.

All The Storybook Vale mining rock node locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Throughout The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are 38 rock nodes you can mine. They’re all broken up across the three key biomes on this island, so here’s a breakdown of where to find each one.

Six rock nodes in The Bind

16 rock nodes in Everafter Four rock nodes in The Wild Woods Four rock nodes in Teapot Falls Four rock nodes in The Fallen Fortress Four rock nodes in The Beanstalk Marshes

16 rock nodes in Mythopia Four rock nodes in The Elysian Fields Four rock nodes in The Statue’s Shadow Four rock nodes in The Fiery Plains Four rock nodes in Mount Olympus



Here are the rock nodes in The Bind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports These are all the rock nodes in Everafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Here’s where to find every rock node in Mythopia. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Acquiring Gems is essential for completing lots of important tasks around the Vale, ranging from villager quests to feeding Baby Dragons. Gems are also only one of many unique important resources you need to work on gathering if you want to be prepared to tackle any quest the Vale presents.

You can get some other items around the Vale you might expect to find mining but won’t like Volcanic Rock and Salt Crystal. Lots of resources around this vast island have rather strange collection methods, so it’s not always easy to find what you’re looking for.

