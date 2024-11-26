Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player wearing a scout unfiform and holding a Royal Rickaxe in standing between two tables full of Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

All The Storybook Vale Gems and where to find them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's how to get every Gem available throughout The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 09:45 am

One of the most essential resources to stock up on around The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Gems. There are quite a few unique ones to collect, but finding them can be tricky when you don’t know where to look.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down the Gems you’re seeking is a lot easier once you learn which ones are assigned to each area you can explore around the Vale. Here are all of the Gems you can find in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where you can find each one of them.

Where to find all Gems in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player with curly purple hair and black horns taking a picture with a black Magma rock node with orange Gems sticking out of it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Grab your Royal Pickaxe and get ready to mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find eight unique Gems while mining in The Storybook Vale. This includes four different Gems and a special shiny variant of each. You’ll also occasionally find a couple of regular Gems like Topaz or Ruby from the main valley while mining, but it’s not super common.

Here’s everything you need to know about all of the exclusive Gems you can acquire in the Vale.

ImageGemLocationSells for
OpalThe Bind300 Star Coins
Shiny Opal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Shiny OpalThe Bind1,200 Star Coins
Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Pure IceThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Fallen Fortress
The Beanstalk Marshes		300 Star Coins
Shiny Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Shiny Pure IceThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Fallen Fortress
The Beanstalk Marshes		1,200 Star Coins
Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley.MagmaThe Elysian Fields
The Statue’s Shadow
The Fiery Plains
Mount Olympus		400 Star Coins
Shiny Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Shiny MagmaThe Elysian Fields
The Statue’s Shadow
The Fiery Plains
Mount Olympus		1,600 Star Coins
Star Sapphire in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Star SapphireThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Fallen Fortress
The Beanstalk Marshes		450 Star Coins
Shiny Star Sapphire in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Shiny Star SapphireThe Wild Woods
Teapot Falls
The Fallen Fortress
The Beanstalk Marshes		1,800 Star Coins

Although you can find all these Gems in their specific biomes, you’re also never guaranteed to find them when mining a rock node. You might mine several nodes and find no Gems, or you might mine many and find plenty of Gems.

Because of this, luck plays a huge role in how often you manage to find these Gems just like it does when mining anywhere else in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s always a good idea to bring a mining companion with you when hunting for Gems to increase how many drop when you manage to find them.

All The Storybook Vale mining rock node locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Throughout The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are 38 rock nodes you can mine. They’re all broken up across the three key biomes on this island, so here’s a breakdown of where to find each one.

  • Six rock nodes in The Bind
  • 16 rock nodes in Everafter
    • Four rock nodes in The Wild Woods
    • Four rock nodes in Teapot Falls
    • Four rock nodes in The Fallen Fortress
    • Four rock nodes in The Beanstalk Marshes
  • 16 rock nodes in Mythopia
    • Four rock nodes in The Elysian Fields
    • Four rock nodes in The Statue’s Shadow
    • Four rock nodes in The Fiery Plains
    • Four rock nodes in Mount Olympus

Acquiring Gems is essential for completing lots of important tasks around the Vale, ranging from villager quests to feeding Baby Dragons. Gems are also only one of many unique important resources you need to work on gathering if you want to be prepared to tackle any quest the Vale presents.

You can get some other items around the Vale you might expect to find mining but won’t like Volcanic Rock and Salt Crystal. Lots of resources around this vast island have rather strange collection methods, so it’s not always easy to find what you’re looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin