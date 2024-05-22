Most quests, events, and crafting projects in Disney Dreamlight Valley require you to gather many unique resources. One of the most crucial materials to obtain is Gems, and Topaz is perhaps the most important one of all.

Recommended Videos

The vast valley is rich with essential resources you need to gather, which can make it tricky to recall where each one can be found. Gems are one of the trickiest items to keep track of since there are over 30 to collect, so here’s where to find Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to get Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Plaza biome is pretty small which makes mining this area easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Topaz can only be mined from rock spots around the Plaza in the main valley. If you have the A Rift in Time expansion pass, this Gem can also be found around The Docks and The Courtyard regions of the Ancient’s Landing biome over on Eternity Isle.

Around the Plaza, there are six rock spots you can mine for Topaz. All six spots are located around the east and west edges of the biome. Any rock spot you mine around this area might be hiding Topaz within, but only the spots that have yellow Gems sticking out of them are guaranteed to drop this Gem.

Your odds of finding Topaz are much higher here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

At Ancient’s Landing, there are eight rock spots you can mine. Most of these spots are around the walls of The Courtyard and The Docks area, but there’s also one extra spot on the hidden beach to the east of The Courtyard area.

Regardless of where you choose to hunt for this Gem, you can massively boost how much you can gather at once using two helpful methods. These methods are as follows.

Bring along a mining friend . If you ask a Disney villager who specializes in mining to hang out before you start mining, there’s a good chance you’ll earn extra Topaz whenever you do find this Gem. Mining specialists have a chance of uncovering extra items when they’re helping you out, but how often they find additional items is random.

. If you ask a Disney villager who specializes in mining to hang out before you start mining, there’s a good chance you’ll earn extra Topaz whenever you do find this Gem. Mining specialists have a chance of uncovering extra items when they’re helping you out, but how often they find additional items is random. Use a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish. Both potions can be applied to your Pickaxe to boost how many Gems you find for a period of time.

You have to do lots of mining, so keep some food in your inventory to refill your energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Topaz is an essential item in quests like You Have Mail! and many important crafting recipes you need for events like the A Day At Disney Star Path. It’s best to stock up on all Gems and other items you can find while mining like Zinc since mining items are regularly required for most activities around the valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more